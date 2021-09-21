SAU vs WAU Fantasy Prediction : South Australia vs Western Australia Best Fantasy Picks for Australia One Day Cup

SAU vs WAU Fantasy Prediction: South Australia vs Western Australia – 22 September 2021 (Adelaide). Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, and Travis Head will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

South Australia will take on Western Australia in the league match of the Marsh One Day Cup. The Premier ODD competition is finally getting underway in Australia.

Western Australia’s side is full of superstars, and they have ten capped players. Shaun Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Josh Philippe are their lead batsmen, whereas Mitchell Marsh and Short are their all-rounders. The bowling looks solid with Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, and Ashton Agar. The South Australian side is quite inexperienced, Head and Carey are their lead batsmen, whereas Richardson is their best bowler.

Pitch Report – This pitch is generally a very good batting surface with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 6:00 AM IST Stadium:- Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Probable XI for both sides:-

South Australia – Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Ryan Gibson, Harry Nielsen, Jake Lehmann, Sam Kerber, Dan Worrall, Wes Agar, Nathan McAndrew, Kane Richardson.

Western Australia – Josh Phillipe, D’arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Alex Carey, and D’arcy Short.

SAU vs WAU Team Wicket-Keeper

Alex Carey (Price 9.5) and Josh Inglis (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keepers. Carey scored 136 runs at an average of 27.20 last season, whereas he scored 425 runs in BBL 10. Inglis scored 413 runs in BBL 10 at an average of 34.41, whereas he scored 531 runs at 48.27 in the T20 Blast. Both of them are aggressive keeper-batsmen.

SAU vs WAU Team Batsmen

Shaun Marsh (Price 9.5) and D’arcy Short (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Western Australia. Marsh scored 167 runs in just two games last season, whereas he scored 312 runs in the BBL 10. Short scored 316 runs in the T20 Blast, whereas he scalped six wickets in bowling. Both of them are top-order players.

Jake Weatherald (Price 9) will be our batsman from South Australia. Weatherald scored 134 runs last season, whereas he scored 433 runs in the BBL 10 at an average of 36.08. He will open the innings.

SAU vs WAU Team All-Rounders

Travis Head (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from South Australia. Head scored 276 runs at an average of 55.20 last season, whereas he can bowl a few overs. He is the best player of the side.

Mitchell Marsh (Price 10) and Ashton Agar (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Western Australia. Marsh has scored 442 T20I runs at an average of 31.57 in 2021, whereas he has scalped eight wickets with the ball. Agar missed a significant part of last season due to an injury, but he can contribute with both bat and the ball.

SAU vs WAU Team Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Western Australia. Behrendorff scalped six wickets in just two games last season, whereas he scalped 16 wickets in BBL10. He is a brilliant left-arm pacer.

Kane Richardson (Price 9) and Wes Agar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from South Australia. Agar scalped 22 wickets in BBL10, whereas Richardson scalped 15 wickets. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Western Australia are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Shaun Marsh and D’arcy Short

