SCO vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction : Scotland vs Zimbabwe Best Fantasy Team for 1st T20I Game

SCO vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Scotland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Game – 15 September 2021 (Edinburgh). Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Coetzer, and Richie Berrington will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Scotland will take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series. The match will be played at the Granje Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, and Calum MacLeod are Scotland’s star batsmen, whereas Berrington is their all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt, and Adrian Neill. Craig Ervine is Zimbabwe’s star batsman, whereas Williams and Raza are their all-rounders. The bowling will rely on Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I games played here is 166 runs.

Total T20I Games: 8; Bat 1st Won: 5; Bat 2nd Won: 3

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM IST Stadium: Granje Cricket Club, Edinburgh.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Scotland – Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill.

Zimbabwe – Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza.

SCO vs ZIM: Key Players of the Game

Scotland Top-3 Picks:-

Richie Berrington:- Berrington has scored 1247 T20I runs at an average of 28.34, whereas he has scalped 27 wickets.

Kyle Coetzer: Coetzer has scored 1386 T20I runs at an average of 25.66, whereas his S/R has been 122.00.

Alasdair Evans: Evans has scalped 36 T20I wickets in 27 games, whereas his economy has been 7.40.

Zimbabwe Top-3 Picks:-

Sean Williams:- Williams has scored 945 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 32 wickets.

Sikandar Raza:- Raza has scored 524 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 13 wickets in bowling. He was in brilliant form in Scotland.

Regis Chakabva:- Chakabva has scored 201 T20I runs in the 2021 season at a strike-rate of 152.27.

SCO vs ZIM Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Regis Chakabva.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Kyle Coetzer, Calum Macleod.

All-Rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Richie Berrington.

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani.

**George Munsey will be a brilliant pick in GL Teams**

Match Prediction: Zimbabwe will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sean Williams

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Richie Berrington and Sikandar Raza

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.