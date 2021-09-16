SCO vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction : Scotland vs Zimbabwe Best Fantasy Team for 2nd T20I Game

SCO vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Scotland vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Game – 17 September 2021 (Edinburgh). Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Kyle Coetzer, and Richie Berrington will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Scotland will take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series. The match will be played at the Granje Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, and Calum MacLeod are Scotland’s star batsmen, whereas Berrington is their all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt, and Safyaan Sharif. Craig Ervine is Zimbabwe’s star batsman, whereas Williams is their main all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Wellington Masakadza and Luke Jongwe.

Pitch Report –

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I games played here is 163 runs.

Total T20I Games: 9; Bat 1st Won: 5; Bat 2nd Won: 4

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM IST Stadium: Granje Cricket Club, Edinburgh.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Scotland – Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Wyatt, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans.

Zimbabwe – Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza.

SCO vs ZIM: Key Players of the Game

Scotland Top-3 Picks:-

Richie Berrington:- Berrington has scored 1329 T20I runs at an average of 30.20, whereas he has scalped 27 wickets.

Kyle Coetzer: Coetzer has scored 1388 T20I runs at an average of 25.23, whereas his S/R has been 121.86.

Alasdair Evans: Evans has scalped 37 T20I wickets in 28 games, whereas his economy has been 7.31.

Zimbabwe Top-3 Picks:-

Sean Williams:- Williams has scored 973 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 32 wickets.

Craig Ervine:- Ervine has scored 722 runs at an average of 24.89, and he bats at the top-order.

Regis Chakabva:- Chakabva has scored 218 T20I runs in the 2021 season at a strike-rate of 146.31.

SCO vs ZIM Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Regis Chakabva.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Kyle Coetzer, Calum Macleod.

All-Rounders: Sean Williams, Safyaan Sharif, Richie Berrington.

Bowlers: Alasdair Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza.

**Pick Mark Watt or Ryan Burl as your last player**

Match Prediction: Zimbabwe will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sean Williams

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Richie Berrington

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.