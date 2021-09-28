SIN vs BAL Fantasy Prediction : Sindh vs Balochistan Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

SIN vs BAL Fantasy Prediction: Sindh vs Balochistan – 29 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Sharjeel Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imam ul Haq, and Yasir Shah will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sindh will take on Balochistan in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Sharjeel, Sarfaraz, and Khurram Manzoor are star batsmen of Sindh, whereas Danish Aziz is their star all-rounder. Hasnain and Dahani will take care of pace, and Zahid Mehmood is their star spinner. Imam ul Haq is the star batsman of Balochistan, whereas Asif is their main all-rounder. The bowling will be lead by Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, and Khurram Shahzad.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sindh – Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood, Rumman Raees.

Balochistan – Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Ayaz Tasawwar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan.

SIN vs BAL: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Sindh Top-3 Picks:-

Khurram Manzoor:- Manzoor scored 408 runs at an average of 37.09 last season, whereas his S/R was 135.54. [This Season: 85 Runs]

Sharjeel Khan: Khan scored 338 runs at an average of 30.72 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 148.24.

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani scalped 20 wickets in PSL 2021, and he is a genuine wicket-taker. [This Season: 4 Wickets]

Balochistan Top-3 Picks:-

Imam ul Haq:- Imam scored 375 runs at an average of 53.57 last season, whereas his S/R was 144.78.

Amad Butt: Butt scalped 13 wickets last season, and he can contribute with the bat too. [This Season: 48 Runs and 4 Wickets]

Yasir Shah: Shah is a veteran of 111 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped five wickets in this series.

SIN vs BAL Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Bismillah Khan.

Batsmen: Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Imam ul Haq, Haris Sohail.

All-Rounders: Anwar Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Amad-Butt.

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Shanawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah.

[Alternative Changes: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Abdul Bangalzai In; Bismillah Khan and Haris Sohail Out]

Match Prediction: Sindh will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Amad Butt

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Khurram Manzoor and Shahnawaz Dahani

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

