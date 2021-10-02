SIN vs CEP Fantasy Prediction : Sindh vs Central Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

SIN vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Sindh vs Central Punjab – 2 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Sharjeel Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Babar Azam, and Wahab Riaz will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sindh will take on Central Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Sharjeel, Sarfaraz, and Khurram Manzoor are star batsmen of Sindh, whereas Danish Aziz is their star all-rounder. Hasnain and Dahani will take care of pace, whereas Zahid Mehmood is their star spinner. For Central Punjab, Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik are their lead batsmen, whereas Ashraf is their all-rounder. The bowling looks brilliant with Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, and Usman Qadir.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sindh – Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood, Rumman Raees.

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil.

SIN vs CEP: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Sindh Top-3 Picks:-

Khurram Manzoor:- Manzoor scored 408 runs at an average of 37.09 last season, whereas his S/R was 135.54. [This Season: 164 Runs]

Sharjeel Khan: Khan scored 338 runs at an average of 30.72 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 148.24. [This Season: 176 Runs]

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani scalped 20 wickets in PSL 2021, and he is a genuine wicket-taker. [This Season: 9 Wickets]

Central Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Babar Azam:- Azam scored 554 runs at an average of 69.25 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 132.53. He was the highest run-scorer of the tournament. [This Season: 215 Runs]

Wahab Riaz:- Riaz is a veteran of 250 T20 wickets, whereas he scalped 18 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 7 Wickets]

Hasan Ali:- Ali scalped 13 wickets in PSL 2021, whereas his economy was 6.75. [This Tournament: 5 Wickets]

SIN vs CEP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Mohammad Akhlaq.

Batsmen: Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad.

All-Rounders: Faheem Ashraf.

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Shanawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz.

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Hasan Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani

