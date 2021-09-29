SIN vs KHP Fantasy Prediction : Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

SIN vs KHP Fantasy Prediction: Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 30 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Sharjeel Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sindh will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Sharjeel, Sarfaraz, and Khurram Manzoor are star batsmen of Sindh, whereas Danish Aziz is their star all-rounder. Hasnain and Dahani will take care of pace, whereas Zahid Mehmood is their star spinner. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan are star batsmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas Farhan has also batted well. Shaheen Afridi is the lead bowler of the side, whereas Mohammad Wasim and Imran Khan are also looking decent.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sindh – Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood, Rumman Raees.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

SIN vs KHP: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Sindh Top-3 Picks:-

Khurram Manzoor:- Manzoor scored 408 runs at an average of 37.09 last season, whereas his S/R was 135.54. [This Season: 95 Runs]

Sharjeel Khan: Khan scored 338 runs at an average of 30.72 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 148.24. [This Season: 87 Runs]

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani scalped 20 wickets in PSL 2021, and he is a genuine wicket-taker. [This Season: 8 Wickets]

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Rizwan:- Rizwan scored 500 runs at an average of 45.45 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 127.87. He was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament. [This Season: 135 Runs]

Fakhar Zaman: Zaman scored 420 runs at a strike-rate of 147.88 last season, whereas he scored 287 runs in PSL 2021.

Shaheen Afridi: Afridi scalped 20 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 16 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Season: 8 Wickets]

SIN vs KHP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Mohammad Rizwan.

Batsmen: Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Wasim.

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Shanawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan.

Match Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Rizwan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Shaheen Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

