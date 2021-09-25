SIN vs NOR Fantasy Prediction : Sindh vs Northern Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

SIN vs NOR Fantasy Prediction: Sindh vs Northern – 25 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Sharjeel Khan, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, and Shahnawaz Dahani will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sindh will take on Northern in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Sharjeel, Sarfaraz, and Khurram Manzoor are star batsmen of Sindh, whereas Danish Aziz is their star all-rounder. Hasnain and Dahani will take care of pace, whereas Zahid Mehmood is their star spinner. For Northern, Haider Ali is their star batsman, whereas Shadab is the leading all-rounder. Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, and Imad Wasim will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sindh – Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Hasan Mohsin, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood, Rumman Raees.

Northern – Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Rohail Nazir, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

SIN vs NOR: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Sindh Top-3 Picks:-

Khurram Manzoor:- Manzoor scored 408 runs at an average of 37.09 last season, whereas his S/R was 135.54.

Sharjeel Khan: Khan scored 338 runs at an average of 30.72 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 148.24.

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani scalped 20 wickets in PSL 2021, and he is a genuine wicket-taker.

Northern Top-3 Picks:-

Shadab Khan:- Khan scored 237 runs at an average of 39.50 last season, whereas he scalped 15 wickets with the ball.

Haider Ali:- Ali scored 294 runs at an average of 36.75 last season, whereas his S/R was 166.10.

Haris Rauf:- Rauf scalped 18 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 10 wickets in PSL 2021.

SIN vs NOR Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Batsmen: Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood/Asif Ali, Haider Ali.

All-Rounders: Anwar Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz.

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shanawaz Dahani.

Match Prediction: Sindh will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shadab Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Haider Ali and Sharjeel Khan

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.