SIN vs SOP Fantasy Prediction : Sindh vs Southern Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

SIN vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Sindh vs Southern Punjab – 24 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, and Shahnawaz Dahani will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sindh will take on Southern Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Sharjeel, Sarfaraz, and Shan Masood are star batsmen of Sindh, whereas Danish Aziz is their star all-rounder. Hasnain and Dahani will take care of pace, and Zahid Mehmood is their star spinner. For Southern Punjab, Sohaib Maqsood and Azam Khan are their star batsmen. Naseem Shah, Dilbar Hussain, and Mohammad Imran will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sindh – Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mehmood, Mir Hamza.

Southern Punjab – Sohaib Maqsood, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khusdhil Shah, Azam Khan, Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Aamir Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Illyas, Dilbar Hussain.

SIN vs SOP: Key Players of the Game

Sindh Top-3 Picks:-

Shan Masood:- Masood scored 285 runs at an average of 28.50 last season, whereas he scored 209 runs in PSL 2021.

Sharjeel Khan: Khan scored 338 runs at an average of 30.72 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 148.24.

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani scalped 20 wickets in PSL 2021, and he is a genuine wicket-taker.

Southern Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Sohaib Maqsood:- Maqsood scored 428 runs at an average of 47.55 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 156.77.

Anwar Ali:- Ali scalped 13 wickets last season, whereas he scored 133 runs with the bat.

Mohammad Illyas:- Illyas scalped 11 wickets last season, whereas he scalped eight wickets in PSL 2021.

SIN vs SOP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Azam Khan.

Batsmen: Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah/Khurram Manzoor.

All-Rounders: Anwar Ali, Aamir Yameen.

Bowlers: Mohammad Illyas, Dilbar Hussain, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Match Prediction: Sindh will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sohaib Maqsood and Sharjeel Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both Captain Picks + Shahnawaz Dahani

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

