SKN vs BR Fantasy Prediction : St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SKN vs BR Fantasy Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals – 3 September 2021 (St Kitts). Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, and Fabian Allen will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on Barbados Royals in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots have won all four of their games till now, and they would want to continue. Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis are the top-order batsmen of the side, whereas Fabian Allen and DJ Bravo are their leading all-rounders. The pace bowling will be lead by Meekeran and Cottrell, whereas Fawad Ahmed will take care of spin.

Barbados Royals have won one of their three games, and they want to bounce back. Azam Khan and Phillips are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Holder, Perera, and Mayers are their all-rounders. Mohammad Amir and Oshane Thomas will lead the pace bowling, whereas Hayden Walsh Jr is their ace spinner.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Devon Smith, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, DJ Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeran.

Barbados Royals – Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Joshua Bishop, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh Jr.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Mohammad Amir.

SKN vs BR Team Wicket-Keeper

Devon Thomas (Price 8.5) and Azam Khan (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Thomas has scored 105 runs at an average of 35.00 in CPL 2021, and he will open the innings. Azam has scored 121 runs at an average of 30.25, whereas his S/R has been 144.04.

SKN vs BR Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) and Sherfane Rutherford (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis scored 235 runs at an average of 26.11 last season, he has scored 137 runs this season. Rutherford scored 276 runs at a strike-rate of 153.33 in PSL 2021, whereas he has scored 175 runs at 145.83 in CPL 2021. Both of them are looking in brilliant form.

Glenn Phillips (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Barbados Royals. Phillips scored 500 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 55.55, whereas he had a S/R of 163.39. He is a world-class player and has scored 116 runs in CPL 2021.

SKN vs BR Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Barbados Royals. Holder scored 192 runs at a strike-rate of 140.14 last season, whereas he scalped ten wickets in bowling. He has scored 25 runs and has scalped three wickets this season.

Fabian Allen (Price 9) and DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Bravo has scalped four wickets in CPL 2021, whereas Allen has scalped three. Both of them have contributed with the bat as well.

SKN vs BR Team Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell (Price 9) and Dominic Drakes (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Drakes has scalped seven wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.93, whereas Cottrell has scalped four wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Mohammad Amir (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Barbados Royals. Amir is a veteran of 230 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped six wickets in CPL 2021.

**You can take Oshane Thomas instead of Devon or Azam**

Match Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sherfane Rutherford and Evin Lewis

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Fabian Allen and Jason Holder

