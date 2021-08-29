SKN vs GUY Fantasy Prediction : St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SKN vs GUY Fantasy Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 30 August 2021 (St Kitts). Mohammad Hafeez, Evin Lewis, DJ Bravo, and Imran Tahir will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots have won both of their games till now, and they would want to make a hat-trick. Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis are the top-order batsmen of the side, whereas Fabian Allen and DJ Bravo are their leading all-rounders. The pace bowling will be lead by Meekeran and Cottrell, whereas Fawad Ahmed will take care of spin.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won one of their two games in the tournament so far. King, Hetmyer, and Pooran are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Hafeez and Malik are their all-rounders. Naveen ul Haq will lead the pace bowling, whereas Imran Tahir is their ace spinner. The batting of this side has not performed well till now.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.00 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Devon Smith, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua da Silva, Fabian Allen, DJ Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeran.

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Odeon Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Naveen ul Haq, Nial Smith, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, and Mohammad Hafeez.

SKN vs GUY Team Wicket-Keeper

Devon Thomas (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Thomas will open the innings, and he has scored 62 runs in the tournament so far. He is the best pick in this category.

SKN vs GUY Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) and Sherfane Rutherford (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis scored 235 runs at an average of 26.11 last season, he has scored 68 runs this season. Rutherford scored 276 runs at a strike-rate of 153.33 in PSL 2021, whereas he scored a half-century in the first game of CPL 2021. Both of them are looking in brilliant form.

Shimron Hetmyer (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hetmyer scored 267 runs at an average of 33.37 last season, whereas he had a strike-rate of 125.94. He scored a half-century in the first CPL 2021 game.

SKN vs GUY Team All-Rounders

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hafeez scored 271 runs at an average of 33.87 in PSL 2021, whereas he scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. He has scored 46 runs and has scalped one wicket in CPL 2021.

Fabian Allen (Price 9) and DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Allen has scalped 20 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.21, whereas he is a big hitter of the ball. Bravo has scalped 17 T20I wickets this year at an economy of 6.95, whereas he can contribute with the bat too. Both of them are looking in decent form.

SKN vs GUY Team Bowlers

Fawad Ahmed (Price 8.5) and Dominic Drakes (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Ahmed scalped 15 wickets in BBL10 at an economy of 7.71, whereas he has scalped two wickets in CPL 2021. Drakes is in brilliant form, and he has scalped five wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 4.88.

Imran Tahir (Price 9) and Naveen ul Haq (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Tahir scalped 15 wickets last season at an economy of 5.82, whereas Naveen scalped 11 wickets at 6.42. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Evin Lewis and Mohammad Hafeez

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + DJ Bravo and Imran Tahir

