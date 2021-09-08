SKN vs JAM Fantasy Prediction : St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SKN vs JAM Fantasy Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs – 8 September 2021 (St Kitts). Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, Andre Russel, and Imad Wasim will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots have lost their last two games, and they would want to bounce back. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are the top-order batsmen of the side, whereas Fabian Allen and DJ Bravo are their leading all-rounders. The bowling will be lead by Meekeran, Cottrell, and Drakes.

Jamaica Tallawahs have won two of their six games, and they are not looking in good form. Andre Russel is their star all-rounder, whereas Brathwaite and Imad are also important players. Pretorius is the lead pacer, whereas Green is their main spinner.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting has been tough on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Devon Smith, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, DJ Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeran.

Jamaica Tallawahs – Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, and Andre Russel.

SKN vs JAM Team Wicket-Keeper

Devon Thomas (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Thomas has scored 161 runs at an average of 26.83, whereas he will open the innings.

SKN vs JAM Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) and Sherfane Rutherford (Price 9) will be our batsmen from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis scored 235 runs at an average of 26.11 last season, he has scored 236 runs this season at 33.71. Rutherford scored 276 runs at a strike-rate of 153.33 in PSL 2021, whereas he has scored 201 runs at 136.73 in CPL 2021. Both of them are looking in brilliant form.

Kennar Lewis (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Lewis scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 182.25 in the T10 League, whereas he has scored 167 runs at 157.54 in CPL 2021. He plays an aggressive brand of cricket.

SKN vs JAM Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) and Imad Wasim (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Russel has scalped four wickets in CPL 2021, whereas his batting strike-rate has been 200.00. Wasim has scored 53 runs in a couple of games, whereas he has scalped three wickets. Both of them are star all-rounders.

DJ Bravo (Price 9.5) and Fabian Allen (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Bravo has scalped eight wickets in CPL 2021 so far, and he has scored 78 runs with the bat. Allen has scalped six wickets, whereas he has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 141.42. Both of them are star all-rounders.

SKN vs JAM Team Bowlers

Paul van Meekeran (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Meekeran has scalped seven wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.40, and he has been bowling well.

Migael Pretorius (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Pretorius scalped six wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge, whereas he has scalped 12 wickets in CPL 2021. He is in brilliant form.

**Pick Dominic Drakes or Sheldon Cottrell as your last player**

Match Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Andre Russel and Fabian Allen

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + DJ Bravo and Imad Wasim

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.