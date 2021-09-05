SKN vs SLK Fantasy Prediction : St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SKN vs SLK Fantasy Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings – 5 September 2021 (St Kitts). Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, and Faf du Plessis will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on St Lucia Kings in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots suffered their first defeat in the last game, and they would want to bounce back. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are the top-order batsmen of the side, whereas Fabian Allen and DJ Bravo are their leading all-rounders. The bowling will be lead by Meekeran, Cottrell, and Drakes.

St Lucia Kings have won three of their five games, and they would want to continue their form. Tim David and Roston Chase are in brilliant form, whereas Faf scored a century in the last game. The bowling will be lead by Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, and Kesrick Williams.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting has been tough on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Devon Smith, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, DJ Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeran.

St Lucia Kings – Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Kemo Paul, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, DJ Bravo, and Faf du Plessis.

SKN vs SLK Team Wicket-Keeper

Andre Fletcher (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Fletcher scored 211 runs at an average of 21.10 last season, whereas he has scored 145 runs at 36.25 in 2021. He will open the innings.

SKN vs SLK Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) and Sherfane Rutherford (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis scored 235 runs at an average of 26.11 last season, he has scored 229 runs this season at 38.16. Rutherford scored 276 runs at a strike-rate of 153.33 in PSL 2021, whereas he has scored 187 runs at 142.74 in CPL 2021. Both of them are looking in brilliant form.

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) will be our batsman from the St Lucia Kings. Faf scored 320 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 64.00, whereas his S/R was 145.45. He is a world-class player and scored a century in the last game.

SKN vs SLK Team All-Rounders

Roston Chase (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the St Lucia Kings. Chase scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50 last season, whereas he scalped nine wickets with the ball. He has scalped six wickets in CPL 2021, whereas he has scored 190 runs with the bat.

DJ Bravo (Price 9) and Fabian Allen (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Bravo has scalped eight wickets in CPL 2021 so far, and he has scored 78 runs with the bat. Allen has scalped four wickets, whereas he has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 171.05. Both of them are star all-rounders.

SKN vs SLK Team Bowlers

Dominic Drakes (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Drakes has scalped seven wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.35, and he has been bowling well.

Alzarri Joseph (Price 8.5) and Kesrick Williams (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the St Lucia Kings. Williams has scored seven wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.92, whereas Joseph has scored five wickets at 6.47. Both of them are wicket-takers.

**If St Lucia bats first, pick David as your last player, or else, pick Gayle/Ahmed**

Match Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Roston Chase and Evin Lewis

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + DJ Bravo and Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.