SKN vs TKR Fantasy Prediction : St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SKN vs TKR Fantasy Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 13 September 2021 (St Kitts). Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sunil Narine, and Colin Munro will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots sealed their semi-finals spot in the last game. Lewis has been their best batsman, whereas Allen is their star all-rounder. The return of Bravo, Rutherford, and Cottrell is a huge bonus for this team.

Trinbago Knight Riders have won five of their nine games, and they have qualified for the semi-finals. Simmons and Munro are batting well lately, whereas Siefert and Pollard are looking brilliant. The pace bowling will be lead by Rampaul and Seales, whereas Hosein and Narine will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting has been tough on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Devon Thomas, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Jon Russ-Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeran.

Trinbago Knight Riders – Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Fabian Allen, and Ravi Rampaul.

SKN vs TKR Team Wicket-Keeper

Devon Thomas (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Thomas has scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50, whereas he will open the innings.

[You may take Tim Siefert instead of Thomas]

SKN vs TKR Team Batsmen

Colin Munro (Price 9.5) and Lendl Simmons (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Munro scored 207 runs at an average of 34.50 last season, whereas Simmons scored 356 runs at 39.55. In CPL 2021, Munro has scored 230 runs, whereas Simmons has scored 169 runs. Both of them are talented players.

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis has scored 343 runs in the tournament at an average of 42.87, whereas his S/R has been 158.79. He scored a brilliant century in the last game.

SKN vs TKR Team All-Rounders

Fabian Allen (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Allen has scalped seven wickets, whereas he has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 139.38. Both of them are star all-rounders.

Sunil Narine (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Narine has scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 4.52, whereas he has scored 107 runs with the bat.

SKN vs TKR Team Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul (Price 9) and Akeal Hosein (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Rampaul has scalped 17 wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 7.20, whereas Hosein has scalped 11 wickets at 4.58. Both of them have been brilliant this season.

Paul van Meekeran (Price 8.5) and Dominic Drakes (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Meekeran has scalped eight wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.80, whereas Drakes has scalped 12 wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

**If Trinbago bats first, pick Kieron Pollard, or else, pick Sherfane Rutherford**

Match Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine and Fabian Allen

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Evin Lewis and Ravi Rampaul

