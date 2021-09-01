SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction : Sri Lanka vs South Africa Best Fantasy Team for 1st ODI Game

SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction: Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI – 2 September (Colombo). Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Rassie van der Dussen, and Tabraiz Shamsi are the players to look out for in this game.

Hosts Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the 1st ODI match of the three-match ODI series.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lankan side, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga will also play a huge part for them. Kusal Perera is back after his injury, whereas Chandimal is also back in the team. Avishka Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera are other important players of the side.

Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram will open the innings for South Africa, whereas Dussen, Bavuma, and Klaasen will handle the middle-order. Rabada and Nortje will handle the pace bowling, whereas Shamsi will take care of spin.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the Last five ODI games played here is 259 runs.

Last 5 ODI Games; Bat 1st Won: 1; Bat 2nd Won: 4

We can expect rain to interfere in the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sri Lanka – Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep.

South Africa – Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa First ODI Match

Date and Time: 2 September, Thursday – 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to Watch: Sony Sports Network

Top 4 Batting Order

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, and Temba Bavuma.

Death Over Specialists

Sri Lanka

Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera

South Africa

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

SL vs SA Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Kusal Perera will be our wicket-keeper from Sri Lanka. Perera has scored 3071 ODI runs at an average of 31.34, and he will open the innings. He is the best pick in this category.

SL vs SA Fantasy Batsmen

Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, and Janneman Malan will be our batsmen from South Africa. Dussen has scored 969 ODI runs at an average of 74.54, whereas Bavuma has scored 461 runs at 46.10. Malan has scored 483 ODI runs in just seven games, and he will open the innings. All three of them are genuine run-scorers.

Avishka Fernando will be our batsman from India. Fernando has scored 828 runs at an average of 36.00, whereas he scored 159 runs in the last series against India.

SL vs SA Fantasy All-Rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva will be our all-rounders from Sri Lanka. Hasaranga has scalped 25 ODI wickets at an economy of 5.01, whereas he has scored 534 runs with the bat. Silva has scalped 27 ODI wickets, whereas he has scored 1112 runs with the bat. Both of them will play a huge part for this team.

SL vs SA Fantasy Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi will be our bowlers from South Africa. Nortje has scalped 22 ODI wickets in 11 games, whereas Rabada has scalped 122 in 79 games. Shamsi is the leading spinner of South Africa, whereas he has scalped 32 ODI wickets at an economy of 5.30. All three of them are world-class players.

Dushmantha Chameera will be our bowler from Sri Lanka. Chameera has scalped 35 ODI wickets at an economy of 5.30, and he has bowled great this season.

Match Prediction: South Africa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Wanindu Hasaranga and Rassie van der Dussen

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Tabraiz Shamsi and Dhananjaya de Silva

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

