SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction : Sri Lanka vs South Africa Best Fantasy Team for 1st T20I Game

SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction: Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st T20I – 10 September (Colombo). Quinton de Kock, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Tabraiz Shamsi are the players to look out for in this game.

Hosts Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the 1st T20I match of the three-match T20I series.

Avishka Fernando and Asalanka are looking brilliant with the bat, whereas Kusal Perera will also be back. Dhananjaya de Silva is the ace all-rounder, whereas Hasaranga is also a vital cog of this side. Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera will lead the bowling line-up.

Quinton de Kock and David Miller are back in the team, whereas Dussen and Markram are other important batsmen. Maharaj and Shamsi will take care of the spin, whereas Rabada and Ngidi will lead the pace attack.

Pitch Conditions

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the Last T20I series against India was 126 runs.

Last 3 T20I Games; Bat 1st Won: 1; Bat 2nd Won: 2

The pitch is looking good for batting.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sri Lanka – Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama.

South Africa – Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa First T20I Match

Date and Time:10 September, Friday – 8:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to Watch: Sony Sports Network

Top 4 Batting Order

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Death Over Specialists

Sri Lanka

Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera

South Africa

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi

SL vs SA Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock will be our wicket-keeper from South Africa. Kock has scored 1605 T20I runs at an average of 32.76, whereas his S/R has been 138.01. He is a world-class player and will play a big part.

SL vs SA Fantasy Batsmen

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram will be our batsmen from South Africa. Dussen has scored 756 T20I runs at an average of 36.00, whereas Markram has scored 357 T20I runs at 32.45. Both of them are excellent batsmen, whereas Markram can contribute with the bowl as well.

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera will be our batsmen from Sri Lanka. Perera has scored 1347 T20I runs at an average of 27.49, whereas his S/R has been 132.97. Fernando has not been great in T20I format, but he was brilliant in the ODI series and will be selected. Both of them are brilliant batsmen.

SL vs SA Fantasy All-Rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga will be our all-rounder from Sri Lanka. Hasaranga has scalped 33 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.56, whereas he has scored 192 runs with the bat. He is an excellent player in the T20 format.

George Linde will be our all-rounder from South Africa. Linde has scalped 15 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.08, whereas he has scored 111 runs with the bat.

SL vs SA Fantasy Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi will be our bowlers from South Africa. Rabada has scalped 39 T20I wickets in 32 games, whereas Shamsi has scalped 45 wickets at an economy of 6.79. Both of them are wicket-takers, whereas Shamsi scalped eight wickets in the ODI series.

Maheesh Theekshana will be our bowler from Sri Lanka. Theekshana scalped four wickets on his ODI debut, whereas his off-break bowling will get help from the pitch.

**Pick Dhananjaya de Silva or Dushmantha Chameera as your last player**

Match Prediction: South Africa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Quinton de Kock and Wanindu Hasaranga

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

