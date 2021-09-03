SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction : Sri Lanka vs South Africa Best Fantasy Team for 2nd ODI Game

SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction: Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI – 4 September (Colombo). Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Rassie van der Dussen, and Keshav Maharaj are the players to look out for in this game.

Hosts Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the 2nd ODI match of the three-match ODI series. Sri Lanka would want to seal the series in this game.

Avishka Fernando is looking brilliant with the bat, whereas Asalanka has also been brilliant. Dhananjaya de Silva is the ace all-rounder, whereas Hasaranga is also a vital cog of this side. Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera will lead the bowling line-up.

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Malan is also an impressive player. Bavuma is going to miss this game, whereas Reeza Hendricks can replace him. Maharaj and Shamsi will take care of spin, whereas Bavuma and Nortje will lead the pace attack.

Pitch Conditions

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the Last five ODI games played here is 266 runs.

Last 4 ODI Games; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 4

The pitch is looking good for batting, and the spinners will enjoy on this track.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sri Lanka – Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.

South Africa – Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa Second ODI Match

Date and Time: 4 September, Saturday – 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to Watch: Sony Sports Network

Top 4 Batting Order

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Death Over Specialists

Sri Lanka

Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera

South Africa

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

SL vs SA Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Minod Bhanuka will be our wicket-keeper from Sri Lanka. Bhanuka will open the innings, and he will be the best pick for this game.

SL vs SA Fantasy Batsmen

Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and Janneman Malan will be our batsmen from South Africa. Dussen has scored 1028 ODI runs at an average of 73.53, whereas Malan has scored 506 runs at 101.20. Markram played a fine knock of 96 runs in the first ODI, whereas he can contribute with his spin. All three of them are talented players.

Avishka Fernando will be our batsman from Sri Lanka. Fernando has scored 946 runs at an average of 39.42, whereas he scored 159 runs in the last series against India. He scored a brilliant century in the first ODI.

**If Sri Lanka bats first, you can take Charith Asalanka instead of Janneman Malan**

SL vs SA Fantasy All-Rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva will be our all-rounders from Sri Lanka. Hasaranga has scalped 26 ODI wickets at an economy of 5.02, whereas he has scored 537 runs with the bat. Silva has scalped 27 ODI wickets, whereas he has scored 1156 runs with the bat. Both of them will play a huge part for this team.

SL vs SA Fantasy Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi will be our bowlers from South Africa. Rabada has scalped 124 ODI wickets in 80 games, whereas Shamsi has scalped 33 wickets at an economy of 5.31. Maharaj scalped a couple of wickets in the first ODI, and the pitch will suit his bowling.

Akila Dananjaya will be our bowler from Sri Lanka. Dananjaya has scalped 19 ODI wickets on this ground, whereas his economy has been 4.75.

Match Prediction: South Africa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Avishka Fernando and Dhananjaya de Silva

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

