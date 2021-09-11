SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction : Sri Lanka vs South Africa Best Fantasy Team for 2nd T20I Game

SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction: Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd T20I – 12 September (Colombo). Quinton de Kock, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Tabraiz Shamsi are the players to look out for in this game.

Hosts Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I match of the three-match T20I series.

Avishka Fernando and Asalanka batted beautifully in the ODI series, whereas Dinesh Chandimal is also looking good. Dhananjaya de Silva is the ace all-rounder, whereas Hasaranga is also a vital cog of this side. The spin of Maheesh Theekshana and Akila Dananjaya will play a vital part.

Quinton de Kock and David Miller are star batsmen of this side, whereas Hendricks and Markram are other important batsmen. Maharaj and Shamsi will take care of the spin, whereas Rabada and Nortje will lead the pace attack.

Pitch Conditions

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the last four T20Is played here is 135 runs.

Last 4 T20I Games; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 2

The pitch is going to favour the spinners.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sri Lanka – Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya.

South Africa – Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa Second T20I Match

Date and Time: 12 September, Sunday – 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to Watch: Sony Sports Network

Top 4 Batting Order

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Death Over Specialists

Sri Lanka

Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera

South Africa

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

SL vs SA Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock and Dinesh Chandimal will be our wicket-keepers from South Africa. Kock has scored 1641 T20I runs at an average of 32.82, whereas Chandimal has scored 934 T20I runs. Both of them will open the innings, and they batted well in the first game.

SL vs SA Fantasy Batsmen

Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram will be our batsmen from South Africa. Hendricks has scored 919 T20I runs at an average of 27.03, whereas Markram has scored 405 T20I runs at 33.75. Both of them are excellent batsmen, whereas Markram can contribute with the bowl as well.

Avishka Fernando will be our batsman from Sri Lanka. Fernando has not been great in T20I format, but he was brilliant in the ODI series and will be selected. Both of them are brilliant batsmen.

SL vs SA Fantasy All-Rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga will be our all-rounder from Sri Lanka. Hasaranga has scalped 35 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.52, whereas he has scored 192 runs with the bat. He is an excellent player in the T20 format.

SL vs SA Fantasy Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, and Bjorn Fortuin will be our bowlers from South Africa. Shamsi has scalped 46 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.84, whereas Maharaj scalped six wickets in the ODI series. Fortuin has scalped 90 T20 wickets at an economy of 6.47. All three of them are spinners, and they will enjoy bowling on this track.

Maheesh Theekshana will be our bowler from Sri Lanka. Theekshana scalped four wickets on his ODI debut, whereas his off-break bowling will get help from the pitch. He scalped a wicket in the first T20I game.

**Pick Dhananjaya de Silva or Dushmantha Chameera as your last player**

Match Prediction: South Africa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Quinton de Kock and Wanindu Hasaranga

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players