SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction : Sri Lanka vs South Africa Best Fantasy Team for 3rd ODI Game

SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction: Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI – 7 September (Colombo). Janneman Malan, Avishka Fernando, Rassie van der Dussen, and Tabraiz Shamsi are the players to look out for in this game.

Hosts Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the 3rd ODI match of the three-match ODI series. This game is the series decider.

Avishka Fernando is looking brilliant with the bat, whereas Asalanka has also been excellent. Dhananjaya de Silva is the ace all-rounder, whereas Hasaranga is also a vital cog of this side. Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera will lead the bowling line-up.

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Malan proved his class in the last game. The batting of Klaasen was a big plus in the last game. Maharaj and Shamsi will take care of the spin, whereas Rabada and Mulder will lead the pace attack.

Pitch Conditions

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the Last five ODI games played here is 266 runs.

Last 6 ODI Games; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 4

The pitch is looking good for batting.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sri Lanka – Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.

South Africa – Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa Third ODI Match

Date and Time: 7 September, Tuesday – 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to Watch: Sony Sports Network

Top 4 Batting Order

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Death Over Specialists

Sri Lanka

Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera

South Africa

Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo

SL vs SA Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

If Sri Lanka bats first, pick Minod Bhanuka, or else, pick Heinrich Klaasen.

SL vs SA Fantasy Batsmen

Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and Janneman Malan will be our batsmen from South Africa. Dussen has scored 1044 ODI runs at an average of 69.60, whereas Malan has scored 627 runs at 104.50. Markram played a fine knock of 96 runs in the first ODI, whereas he can contribute with his spin. All three of them are talented players.

Avishka Fernando will be our batsman from Sri Lanka. Fernando has scored 954 runs at an average of 38.16, whereas he scored 159 runs in the last series against India. He scored a brilliant century in the first ODI.

**If Sri Lanka bats first, you can take Charith Asalanka instead of Keshav Maharaj**

SL vs SA Fantasy All-Rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva will be our all-rounders from Sri Lanka. Hasaranga has scalped 27 ODI wickets at an economy of 5.08, whereas he has scored 540 runs with the bat. Silva has scalped 28 ODI wickets, whereas he has scored 1168 runs with the bat. Both of them will play a huge part in this team.

SL vs SA Fantasy Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi will be our bowlers from South Africa. Rabada has scalped 126 ODI wickets in 81 games, whereas Shamsi has scalped 38 wickets at an economy of 5.34. Maharaj has scalped three wickets in the series, and the pitch will suit his bowling. All of them are wicket-takers, and Shamsi scalped a fifer in the second ODI.

Dushmantha Chameera will be our bowler from Sri Lanka. Chameera has scalped 37 ODI wickets at an economy of 5.43, and he has been brilliant this season.

Match Prediction: South Africa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Avishka Fernando and Dhananjaya de Silva

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players