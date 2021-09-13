SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction : Sri Lanka vs South Africa Best Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I Game

SL vs SA Fantasy Prediction: Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I – 14 September (Colombo). Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Tabraiz Shamsi are the players to look out for in this game.

Hosts Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the 3rd T20I match of the three-match T20I series. The visitors would want to complete a white-wash.

The Sri Lankan team has been struggling in the series so far. Perera and Chandimal will take care of the top-order, whereas Asalanka is their best middle-order batsman. Hasaranga and Theekshana will take care of spin bowling, whereas Chameera is their lead pacer.

Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks will open the innings, whereas Markram is in tremendous form. Maharaj, Fortuin, and Shamsi will take care of the spin, whereas Rabada and Nortje will lead the pace attack.

Pitch Conditions

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the last five T20Is played here is 129 runs.

Last 5 T20I Games; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 3

The pitch is going to favour the spinners.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sri Lanka – Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama.

South Africa – Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa Third T20I Match

Date and Time: 14 September, Tuesday – 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to Watch: Sony Sports Network

Top 4 Batting Order

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Death Over Specialists

Sri Lanka

Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera

South Africa

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

SL vs SA Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock and Dinesh Chandimal will be our wicket-keepers from South Africa. Kock has scored 1699 T20I runs at an average of 33.98, whereas Chandimal has scored 939 T20I runs. Both of them will open the innings, and they are looking in decent touch lately.

[You may take Dushmantha Chameera instead of Dinesh Chandimal]

SL vs SA Fantasy Batsmen

Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram will be our batsmen from South Africa. Hendricks has scored 937 T20I runs at an average of 26.77, whereas Markram has scored 426 T20I runs at 35.50. Both of them are excellent batsmen, whereas Markram scalped three wickets in the last game.

Kusal Perera will be our batsman from Sri Lanka. Perera has scored 1377 T20I runs at an average of 27.54, whereas his S/R has been 132.66. He is the best batsman of this side.

SL vs SA Fantasy All-Rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga will be our all-rounder from Sri Lanka. Hasaranga has scalped 36 T20I wickets at an economy of 647, whereas he has scored 196 runs with the bat. He is an excellent player in the T20 format.

SL vs SA Fantasy Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, and Bjorn Fortuin will be our bowlers from South Africa. Shamsi has scalped 49 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.79, whereas Maharaj scalped six wickets in the ODI series. Fortuin has scalped 92 T20 wickets at an economy of 6.42. All three of them are spinners, and they will enjoy bowling on this track.

Maheesh Theekshana will be our bowler from Sri Lanka. Theekshana scalped four wickets on his ODI debut, whereas his off-break bowling will get help from the pitch. He scalped a wicket in the first T20I game.

**Pick Kagiso Rabada or Anrich Nortje as your last player**

Match Prediction: South Africa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Aiden Markram and Wanindu Hasaranga

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Quinton de Kock and Tabraiz Shamsi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players