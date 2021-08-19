SLGR vs SLBL Fantasy Prediction : SLC Greens vs SLC Blues Best Fantasy Team for Sri Lanka Invitational T20

SLGR vs SLBL Fantasy Prediction: SLC Greens vs SLC Blues – 20 August 2021 (Pallekele). Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, and Ashen Bandara are the best fantasy picks of this game.

SLC Greens will take on SLC Blues in the league game of the SLC Invitational T20 League.

SLC Blues have won two of their four games, whereas SLC Greens have lost all of their games. The batting of SLC Greens has been brilliant, whereas they have been struggling in their bowling. For SLC Blues, they have some talented all-rounders in their ranks. Both teams would want to get an important win in this game.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 Domestic games played here is 158 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the spinners.

Match Details :

Time:- 2.30 PM, Stadium: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele.

Probable XI for both sides:-

SLC Greens – Lahiru Udara, Ashan Priyanjan, Pathum Nissanka, Sammu Ashan, Krishan Sanjula, Kamindu Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Thushara.

SLC Blues – Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nishan Madushka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka.

SLGR vs SLBL: Key Players of the Game

SLC Greens Top-3 Picks:-

Kamindu Mendis:- Mendis has scored 633 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 139.42, whereas he has scored 193 runs in this tournament.

Pathum Nissanka:- Nissanka has scored 675 T20 runs at an average of 29.34, whereas he has scored 145 runs in this tournament.

Lakshan Sandakan:- Sandakan has scalped 70 T20 wickets at an economy of 7.58, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets in the tournament.

SLC Blues Top-3 Picks:-

Dhananjaya de Silva:- Siva has scored 1471 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 129.14, whereas he has scalped 29 wickets in bowling.

Ashen Bandara:- Bandara has scored 494 T20 runs at an average of 30.75, whereas he has scored 112 runs in this tournament.

Maheesh Theekshana:- Theekshana has scalped 21 T20 wickets at an economy of 5.12, whereas he has scalped four wickets in the tournament.

SLGR vs SLBL Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara.

All-Rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva.

Bowlers: Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne.

Pick Dhananjaya Lakshan or Dilshan Madushanaka as last player

Match Prediction: SLC Blues will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Dhananjaya de Silva

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sadeera Samawickrama and Pathum Nissanka

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.