SLGY vs SLBL Fantasy Prediction : SLC Greys vs SLC Blues Best Fantasy Team for Sri Lanka Invitational T20

SLC Greys will take on SLC Blues in the league game of the SLC Invitational T20 League.

SLC Blues have won two of their five games, whereas SLC Greys have won four of their five. Dasun Shanaka has been the best all-rounder of SLC Greys, whereas Nuwan Pradeep is their main bowler. For SLC Blues, Samawickrama and Lakshan are their main batsmen, whereas Dhananjaya de Silva is their main all-rounder. The Greys side looks very strong on the paper.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 Domestic games played here is 158 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the spinners.

Match Details :

Time:- 2.30 PM, Stadium: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele.

Probable XI for both sides:-

SLC Greys – Lasith Croospulle, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka, Pulina Tharanga, Ashian Daniel, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chaturanga de Silva, Chamika Gunasekara.

SLC Blues – Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nishan Madushka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka.

SLGY vs SLBL: Key Players of the Game

SLC Greys Top-3 Picks:-

Dasun Shanaka:- Shanaka has scored 195 runs in the tournament at an average of 65, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets in bowling.

Nuwan Pradeep:- Pradeep has scalped 60 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped five wickets in the tournament.

Pulina Tharanga:- Tharanga has scored 662 T20 runs at an average of 22.06, whereas he has scalped 42 wickets in bowling.

SLC Blues Top-3 Picks:-

Dhananjaya de Silva:- Siva has scored 1471 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 129.14, whereas he has scalped 29 wickets in bowling.

Ashen Bandara:- Bandara has scored 494 T20 runs at an average of 30.75, whereas he has scored 112 runs in this tournament.

Maheesh Theekshana:- Theekshana has scalped 21 T20 wickets at an economy of 5.12, whereas he has scalped four wickets in the tournament.

SLGY vs SLBL Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Batsmen: Charith Asalanka, Angelo Perera, Ashen Bandara.

All-Rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Pulina Tharanga.

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Ashian Daniel, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Match Prediction: SLC Greys will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy/Vice-Captaincy Roles:-

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.