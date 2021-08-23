SLGY vs SLRE Fantasy Prediction : SLC Greys vs SLC Reds Best Fantasy Team for Sri Lanka Invitational T20

SLGY vs SLRE Fantasy Prediction: SLC Greys vs SLC Reds – 24 August 2021 (Pallekele). Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanka, and Avishka Fernando are the best fantasy picks of this game.

SLC Greys will take on SLC Reds in the final game of the SLC Invitational T20 League.

SLC Reds won three of their six games, whereas SLC Greys won four of their six. Dasun Shanaka has been the best all-rounder of SLC Greys, whereas Nuwan Pradeep is their main bowler. For SLC Reds, Avishka Fernando and Chandimal are their main batsmen, whereas Chamika Karunaratne is their main all-rounder. The Greys side looks very strong on the paper.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 Domestic games played here is 158 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the spinners.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.00 PM, Stadium: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele.

Probable XI for both sides:-

SLC Greys – Lasith Croospulle, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka, Pulina Tharanga, Ashian Daniel, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chaturanga de Silva, Chamika Gunasekara.

SLC Reds – Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Dinesh Chandimal, Oshada Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Muditha Lakshan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Himesh Ramanayake.

SLGY vs SLRE: Key Players of the Game

SLC Greys Top-3 Picks:-

Dasun Shanaka:- Shanaka has scored 210 runs in the tournament at an average of 52.50, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets in bowling.

Nuwan Pradeep:- Pradeep has scalped 60 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped five wickets in the tournament.

Pulina Tharanga:- Tharanga has scored 662 T20 runs at an average of 22.06, whereas he has scalped 42 wickets in bowling.

SLC Reds Top-3 Picks:-

Avishka Fernando:- Fernando has scored 1466 T20 runs at an average of 26.65, whereas he has scored 144 runs in this tournament.

Dinesh Chandimal:- Chandimal has scored 3301 T20 runs at an average of 30.00, whereas he has scored 169 runs in this tournament.

Seekkuge Prasanna:- Prasanna has scalped 135 T20 wickets at an economy of 7.01, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in this tournament.

SLGY vs SLRE Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Dinesh Chandimal.

Batsmen: Charith Asalanka, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando.

All-Rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Pulina Tharanga, Himesh Ramanayake, Chamika Karunaratne.

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Chaturanga de Silva, Seekkuge Prasanna.

Match Prediction: SLC Greys will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the CaptaincynRole:-

Dinesh Chandimal and Dasun Shanaka

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Avishka Fernando and Seekkuge Prasanna

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

