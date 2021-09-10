SLK vs BR Fantasy Prediction : St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SLK vs BR Fantasy Prediction: St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals – 11 September 2021 (St Kitts). Roston Chase, Faf du Plessis, Jeavor Royal, and Mohammad Amir will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Lucia Kings will take on Barbados Royals in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St Lucia Kings have won four of their eight games, and they would want to seal their place in the semi-finals. Roston Chase is in brilliant form, whereas Faf is also looking excellent lately. The bowling will be lead by Obed McCoy, Jeavor Royal, and Kesrick Williams.

Barbados Royals have won two of their eight games, and this is a DO or DIE game for them. Azam Khan and Phillips are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Amir has been their best wicket-taker. This team has been doing a lot of changes in their team.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting has been tough on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Lucia Kings – Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Kadeem Alleyne, Obed McCoy, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams.

Barbados Royals – Johnson Charles, Johnson Charles, Smit Patel, Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishopp, Jake Lintott, Mohammad Amir.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Roston Chase, Faf du Plessis, Jeavor Royal, Mohammad Amir, and Kesrick Williams.

SLK vs BR Team Wicket-Keeper

Andre Fletcher (Price 9.5) will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Fletcher scored 211 runs at an average of 21.10 last season, whereas he has scored 183 runs at 26.14 in 2021. He will open the innings.

SLK vs BR Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Tim David (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the St Lucia Kings. Faf has scored 193 runs in the tournament at an average of 27.57, whereas David has scored 187 runs at 37.40. Both of them are excellent players.

Glenn Phillips (Price 9.5) and Johnson Charles (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Barbados Royals. Phillips has scored 174 runs in the tournament at an average of 24.85, whereas Charles has scored 170 runs. Both of them are top-order players.

SLK vs BR Team All-Rounders

Roston Chase (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the St Lucia Kings. Chase has scored 311 runs in the tournament at an average of 62.20, whereas he has scalped eight wickets in bowling. He is in terrific form this season.

SLK vs BR Team Bowlers

Kesrick Williams (Price 8.5), Obed McCoy (Price 8.5), and Jeavor Royal (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the St Lucia Kings. Williams has scored 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.62, whereas Royal has scored 11 wickets at 6.44. McCoy has scalped six wickets in just three games, and he is also in brilliant form.

Nyeem Young (Price 8.5) and Mohammad Amir (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Barbados Royals. Young has scalped seven wickets in just four games, whereas Amir scalped nine wickets at an economy of 5.80. Both of them are wicket-takers.

[If McCoy does not play, pick Joshua Bishop]

Match Prediction: St Lucia Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Roston Chase

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Phillips

