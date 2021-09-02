SLK vs GUY Fantasy Prediction : St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SLK vs GUY Fantasy Prediction: St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 2 August 2021 (St Kitts). Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, and Roston Chase will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Lucia Kings will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St Lucia Kings have won one of their three games, and they would want to bounce back. Tim David and Roston Chase are in brilliant form, whereas Fletcher was explosive in the last game. The bowling will be lead by Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, and Kesrick Williams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won two of their four games in the tournament so far. Pooran and Hetmyer are looking good with the bat lately, whereas Hafeez has been their ace all-rounder. Tahir is their leading spinner, whereas Naveen and Shepherd will take care of pace bowling.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting has been tough on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Lucia Kings – Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Odeon Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Naveen ul Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, and Tim David.

SLK vs GUY Team Wicket-Keeper

Andre Fletcher (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Fletcher scored 211 runs at an average of 21.10 last season, whereas he has scored 118 runs at 59.00 in 2021. He will open the innings.

SLK vs GUY Team Batsmen

Shimron Hetmyer (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hetmyer scored 267 runs at an average of 33.37 last season, whereas he had a strike-rate of 125.94. He has scored 137 runs in four games this season.

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Tim David (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the St Lucia Kings. Faf scored 320 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 64.00, whereas his S/R was 145.45. David scored 180 runs at an average of 45.00 in PSL 2021, whereas he has scored 99 runs in CPL 2021 so far. Both of them are destructive players, but Faf is not in good form.

SLK vs GUY Team All-Rounders

Roston Chase (Price 9.5) and Samit Patel (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the St Lucia Kings. Chase scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50 last season, whereas he scalped nine wickets with the ball. He has scalped four wickets in CPL 2021, whereas he has scored 41 runs with the bat. Patel has scored 309 runs at a strike-rate of 131.48 in the T20 Blast, whereas he scalped 16 wickets in bowling.

[You can take Wahab Riaz instead of Samit Patel if you want]

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hafeez scored 271 runs at an average of 33.87 in PSL 2021, whereas he scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. He has scored 132 runs and has scalped four wickets in CPL 2021.

SLK vs GUY Team Bowlers

Imran Tahir (Price 9) and Romario Shepherd (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Tahir has scalped six wickets this season at an economy of 5.25, whereas Shepherd has scalped six wickets at 5.57. Both of them are bowling beautifully this season.

Kesrick Williams (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the St Lucia Kings. Williams scalped 13 wickets last season, whereas he has scalped four this season. He is a T20 specialist and will bowl at the death.

**If Guyana bats first, pick Pooran as your last player, or else, pick Wahab/Samit**

Match Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Hafeez and Roston Chase

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir

