SLK vs JAM Fantasy Prediction : St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SLK vs JAM Fantasy Prediction: St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs – 10 August 2021 (St Kitts). Roston Chase, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russel, and Imad Wasim will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Lucia Kings will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St Lucia Kings have won four of their seven games, and they would want to continue their form. Roston Chase is in brilliant form, whereas Faf is also looking excellent lately. The bowling will be lead by Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy, and Kesrick Williams.

Jamaica Tallawahs have won three of their seven games, and they won their last game. Andre Russel is their star all-rounder, whereas Brathwaite and Imad are also important players. Pretorius is the lead pacer, whereas Green is their main spinner.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting has been tough on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Lucia Kings – Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Kemo Paul, Jeavor Royal, Obed McCoy, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams.

Jamaica Tallawahs – Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Roston Chase, Faf du Plessis, Imad Wasim, Andre Russel, and Migael Pretorius.

SLK vs JAM Team Wicket-Keeper

Kennar Lewis (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Lewis scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 182.25 in the T10 League, whereas he has scored 187 runs at 153.27 in CPL 2021. He plays an aggressive brand of cricket.

SLK vs JAM Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Tim David (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the St Lucia Kings. Faf has scored 187 runs in the tournament at an average of 31.16, whereas David has scored 179 runs at 44.75. Both of them are excellent players.

Rovman Powell (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Powell has scored 133 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped three wickets in bowling. He is the best player to complete the mandatory three batsmen.

SLK vs JAM Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) and Imad Wasim (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Russel has scalped five wickets in CPL 2021, whereas his batting strike-rate has been 189.65. Wasim has scored 54 runs in CPL 2021, whereas he has scalped three wickets with the ball. Both of them are star all-rounders.

Roston Chase (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the St Lucia Kings. Chase has scored 281 runs in the tournament at an average of 70.25, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in bowling. He is in terrific form this season.

SLK vs JAM Team Bowlers

Kesrick Williams (Price 8.5), Obed McCoy (Price 8.5), and Jeavor Royal (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the St Lucia Kings. Williams has scored nine wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.69, whereas Royal has scored eight wickets at 5.64. McCoy has scalped six wickets in just three games, and he is also in brilliant form.

Migael Pretorius (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Pretorius scalped six wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge, whereas he has scalped 15 wickets in CPL 2021. He is in brilliant form.

Match Prediction: St Lucia Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Roston Chase

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Andre Russel and Imad Wasim

