SLK vs SKN Fantasy Prediction : St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20 Final

SLK vs SKN Fantasy Prediction: St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 15 September 2021 (St Kitts). Roston Chase, Evin Lewis, Tim David, and Dominic Drakes will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Lucia Kings will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Final match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St Lucia Kings would want to take revenge of last season’s final. Roston Chase is in brilliant form, whereas the Tim David and David Wiese have also been solid. Royal is their main spinner, whereas Riaz and Joseph will take care of pace. Mark Deyal proved his class in the last game.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots are in search of their first CPL title. Lewis has been their best batsman, whereas Sherfane has also batted well. DJ Bravo and Allen are the star all-rounders, whereas Drakes and Fawad Ahmed are the lead bowlers.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the last five CPL 2021 games played here is 170 runs.

Last 7 CPL 2021 Games; Bat 1st Won: 3; Bat 2nd Won: 4

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Lucia Kings – Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese, Kemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Joshua da Silva, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Jon Russ-Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Fawad Ahmed.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford, and Dominic Drakes.

SLK vs SKN Team Wicket-Keeper

Andre Fletcher (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Fletcher scored 211 runs at an average of 21.10 last season, whereas he has scored 218 runs at 21.80 in 2021. He will open the innings.

SLK vs SKN Team Batsmen

Tim David (Price 9) and Mark Deyal (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the St Lucia Kings. David has scored 272 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.85, whereas his S/R has been 148.63. Deyal is a talented batsman, and he scored a brilliant half-century in the last game.

Evin Lewis (Price 10.5) and Sherfane Rutherford (Price 9) will be our batsmen from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis has scored 420 runs in the tournament at an average of 52.50, whereas his S/R has been 164.70. Rutherford has scored 237 runs in the tournament at an average of 39.50, whereas his S/R has been 128.80. Both of them are destructive batsmen.

[You may take Fabian Allen or Chris Gayle for Sherfane Rutherford]

SLK vs SKN Team All-Rounders

Dominic Drakes (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Drakes has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament, and he is looking in brilliant form.

Roston Chase (Price 10.5) and David Wiese (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the St Lucia Kings. Chase has scored 403 runs in the tournament at an average of 50.37, whereas he has scalped nine wickets in bowling. He is in terrific form this season. Wiese has scalped ten wickets in four games, and he can contribute with the bat as well.

SLK vs SKN Team Bowlers

Jeavor Royal (Price 9) will be our bowler from the St Lucia Kings. Royal has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.08, and he is the best bowler of this side.

Fawad Ahmed (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Ahmed has scalped nine wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.33, and the pitch will assist him.

[Pick Jon-Russ Jaggesar or Wahab Riaz as your last player]

Match Prediction: St Lucia Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Roston Chase

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Evin Lewis

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.