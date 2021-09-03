SLK vs SKN Fantasy Prediction : St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SLK vs SKN Fantasy Prediction: St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 4 August 2021 (St Kitts). Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, DJ Bravo, and Roston Chase will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Lucia Kings will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St Lucia Kings have won two of their four games, and they would want to continue their form. Tim David and Roston Chase are in brilliant form, whereas Fletcher is an aggressive opener. The bowling will be lead by Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, and Kesrick Williams. The form of Faf du Plessis is a reason to worry for the side.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots have won all five of their games till now, and they would want to continue. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are the top-order batsmen of the side, whereas Fabian Allen and DJ Bravo are their leading all-rounders. The bowling will be lead by Meekeran, Cottrell, and Drakes.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting has been tough on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Lucia Kings – Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Devon Smith, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, DJ Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeran.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, DJ Bravo, and Obed McCoy.

SLK vs SKN Team Wicket-Keeper

Andre Fletcher (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Fletcher scored 211 runs at an average of 21.10 last season, whereas he has scored 122 runs at 40.66 in 2021. He will open the innings.

SLK vs SKN Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) and Sherfane Rutherford (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis scored 235 runs at an average of 26.11 last season, he has scored 156 runs this season. Rutherford scored 276 runs at a strike-rate of 153.33 in PSL 2021, whereas he has scored 176 runs at 144.26 in CPL 2021. Both of them are looking in brilliant form.

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) will be our batsman from the St Lucia Kings. Faf scored 320 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 64.00, whereas his S/R was 145.45. He is in very poor form, but he is a world-class player.

SLK vs SKN Team All-Rounders

Roston Chase (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the St Lucia Kings. Chase scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50 last season, whereas he scalped nine wickets with the ball. He has scalped five wickets in CPL 2021, whereas he has scored 126 runs with the bat.

DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Bravo has scalped eight wickets in CPL 2021 so far, and he has scored 78 runs with the bat. He is looking in brilliant touch.

SLK vs SKN Team Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell (Price 9) and Dominic Drakes (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Drakes has scalped seven wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.42, whereas Cottrell has scalped five wickets at 7.07. Both of them are wicket-takers, and they have proved themselves with the bat as well.

Obed McCoy (Price 8.5) and Kesrick Williams (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the St Lucia Kings. McCoy has scalped 18 T20I wickets this year at an economy of 7.14, whereas Williams scalped 13 wickets in CPL 2020. Both of them are wicket-takers, and they have combined for 11 wickets in CPL 2021.

**If St Kitts bats first, pick Allen as your last player, or else, pick Tim David**

Match Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Roston Chase and Evin Lewis

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + DJ Bravo and Sherfane Rutherford

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.