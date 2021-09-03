Cricket

SLK vs SKN Fantasy Prediction : St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SLK vs SKN Fantasy Prediction: St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 4 August 2021 (St Kitts). Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, DJ Bravo, and Roston Chase will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.
Rishikesh Sharma

