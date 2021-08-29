SLK vs TKR Fantasy Prediction : St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

SLK vs TKR Fantasy Prediction: St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 29 August 2021 (St Kitts). Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Faf du Plessis, and Roston Chase will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

St Lucia Kings will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

St Lucia Kings lost their first game, and they would want to bounce back. Faf du Plessis and Andre Fletcher are the star batsmen of the side, whereas Roston Chase and Keemo Paul are their leading all-rounders. The bowling will be lead by Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy, and Kesrick Williams.

Trinbago Knight Riders won their last game, and they would want to continue. Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro are the star batsmen of the side, whereas Sunil Narine and Pollard are their leading all-rounders. The pace bowling will be lead by Rampaul and Udana, whereas Akeal Hosein will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

St Lucia Kings – Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy.

Trinbago Knight Riders – Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase, Tim David, and Akeal Hosein.

SLK vs TKR Team Wicket-Keeper

Andre Fletcher (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Fletcher scored 211 runs at an average of 21.10 last season, whereas he will open the innings. He is the best pick in this game.

SLK vs TKR Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Tim David (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the St Lucia Kings. Faf scored 320 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 64.00, whereas his S/R was 145.45. He is a world-class player. David scored 180 runs at an average of 45.00 in PSL 2021, whereas he scored a half-century on his CPL debut.

Colin Munro (Price 9.5) and Lendl Simmons (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Munro scored 207 runs at an average of 34.50 last season, whereas Simmons scored 356 runs at 39.55. Both of them are not in good form, but they are experienced enough to play on these tracks.

SLK vs TKR Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Narine scalped six wickets at an economy of 4.55 last season, whereas he will open the innings. He has scalped three wickets in CPL 2021 so far.

Roston Chase (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the St Lucia Kings. Chase scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50 last season, whereas he scalped nine wickets with the ball. He scalped a couple of wickets in the first CPL 2021 game.

SLK vs TKR Team Bowlers

Obed McCoy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the St Lucia Kings. McCoy has scalped 18 T20I wickets this year at an economy of 7.14, whereas he scalped three wickets in the last game.

Ravi Rampaul (Price 8.5) and Akeal Hosein (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Hosein scalped ten wickets at an economy of 5.55 last season, whereas Rampaul is a veteran of 195 T20 wickets. Both of them have scalped three wickets each in the tournament.

**If TKR bats first, pick Pollard as your last player, or else, pick Isuru Udana**

Match Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine and Roston Chase

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Faf du Plessis and Lendl Simmons

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.