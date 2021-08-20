SOB vs TRT Fantasy Prediction : Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Best Fantasy Picks for The Hundred Men’s Competition Eliminator

SOB vs TRT Fantasy Prediction: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets – 20 August 2021 (London). Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Dawid Malan, and Rashid Khan are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Southern Brave will take on Trent Rockets in the Eliminator game of the Hundred Men’s Competition. The winner of this game will face Birmingham Phoenix in the Final.

Kock and Vince are their main batsmen of Southern Brave, whereas Paul Stirling has also joined the squad. Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, and George Garton will handle the bowling line-up. Dawid Malan, D’arcy Short, and Alex Hales are the main batsmen of Trent Rockets, whereas Samit Patel is their star all-rounder. Rashid Khan, Samuel Cook, and Merchant de Lange will handle the bowling line-up

Pitch Report –The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 domestic games played here is 161 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batsmen.

Match Details :

Time:- 11.00 PM, Stadium: The Oval, London; Live on Fancode.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Southern Brave – Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott.

Trent Rockets – Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, D’arcy Short, Tom Moores, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Merchant de Lange, Samuel Cook, Matthew Carter.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Rashid Khan, Jake Lintott, and Samit Patel

SOB vs TRT Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 10.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. De Kock has scored 189 runs in the tournament at an average of 47.25, whereas his S/R has been 178.30. He is in terrific form with the bat.

SOB vs TRT Team Batsmen

Dawid Malan (Price 10), Alex Hales (Price 9.5), and Steven Mullaney (Price 8) will be our batsmen from Trent Rockets. Hales has scored 182 runs in the tournament at an average of 26.00, whereas Malan has scored 200 runs at 28.57. Mullaney is helpful in managing credits, and he has scored 66 runs in the last couple of games, whereas he has scalped a wicket in bowling.

James Vince (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from Southern Brave. Vince scored 365 runs in the T20 Blast at a strike-rate of 140.92, whereas he has scored 180 runs in the Hundred so far.

SOB vs TRT Team All-Rounders

Samit Patel (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Trent Rockets. Patel scored 305 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 33.88, whereas he scalped 15 wickets in bowling. [This Tournament: 8 Wickets and 159 Runs]

SOB vs TRT Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5) and Samuel Cook (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Trent Rockets. Rashid has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament, whereas Cook has scalped four in three games. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Jake Lintott (Price 9), Chris Jordan (Price 8.5), and Danny Briggs (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Southern Brave. Lintott scalped 15 wickets at an economy of 6.97 in the T20 Blast, whereas he has scalped 10 wickets in the Hundred. Briggs and Jordan are also bowling well, and they have scalped seven wickets each in the Hundred.

Match Prediction: Southern Brave will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Samit Patel and Quinton de Kock

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rashid Khan and James Vince

