SOB-W vs OVI-W Fantasy Prediction : Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Best Fantasy Team for The Hundred Women Final

SOB-W vs OVI-W Fantasy Prediction: Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women – 21 August 2021 (London). Danielle Wyatt, Dan van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, and Tash Farrant are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Southern Brave Women will take on Oval Invincibles Women in the final game of the Hundred Women’s Competition. The winner of this game will be crowned the champion.

Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley will be the batting attractions for Southern Brave Women, whereas Stefanie Taylor is their quality all-rounder. The bowling of Southern Brave Women looks strong with Lauren Bell and Anya Shrubsole. Dan van Niekerk and Alice Capsey are the star all-rounders of Oval Invincibles, whereas Farrant has been bowling brilliantly.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 domestic games played here is 168 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batsmen.

Time:- 7.30 PM IST Stadium: The Lord’s, London; Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Southern Brave Women – Danielle Wyatt, Gaby Lewis, Sophia Dunkley, Stefanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell.

Oval Invincibles Women– Georgia Adams, Dan van Niekerk, Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Shabim Ismail, Sarah Bryce, Joanne Gardner.

SOB-W vs OVI-W: Key Players of the Game

Southern Brave Women Top-3 Picks:-

Danielle Wyatt:- Wyatt has scored 208 runs in the Hundred at an average of 29.71, whereas her S/R has been 132.48. She has scalped one wicket in bowling.

Sophia Dunkley:- Dunkley has scored 244 runs in the Hundred at an average of 48.80, whereas her S/R has been 143.52.

Amanda Wellington:- Wellington scalped 17 wickets in the last WBBL season, whereas she has scalped 13 wickets in the Hundred so far.

Oval Invincibles Women Top-3 Picks:-

Dan van Niekerk:- Niekerk has scored 1839 T20I runs for South Africa, whereas she has scalped 63 wickets in bowling. [This Tournament: 233 Runs and 7 Wickets]

Marizanne Kapp:- Kapp has scored 986 T20I runs for South Africa, whereas she has scalped 62 wickets in bowling. [This Tournament: 124 Runs and 7 Wickets]

Tash Farrant:- Farrant has 11 T20I wickets under her belt, whereas she has scalped 18 wickets in the Hundred as well.

**Stefanie Taylor has been dropped due to credit issues**

SOB-W vs OVI-W Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Carla Rudd.

Batsmen: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Adams.

All-Rounders: Amanda Wellington, Dan van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp.

Bowlers: Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris.

Match Prediction: Oval Invincibles Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Dan van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Amanda Wellington and Tash Farrant

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

