SOM vs LAN Fantasy Prediction : Somerset vs Lancashire Best Fantasy Picks for English T20 Blast Quarter-Final

SOM vs LAN Fantasy Prediction: Somerset vs Lancashire – 26 August 2021 (Taunton). Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Lewis Gregory, and Tom Banton will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.
