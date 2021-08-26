SOM vs LAN Fantasy Prediction : Somerset vs Lancashire Best Fantasy Picks for English T20 Blast Quarter-Final

SOM vs LAN Fantasy Prediction: Somerset vs Lancashire – 26 August 2021 (Taunton). Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Lewis Gregory, and Tom Banton will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Somerset will take on Lancashire in the Quarter-Final Match of Vitality Blast T20, which will be played at the County Ground in Somerset. The T20 cricket tournament has reached its knockout stages.

Tom Banton and Will Smeed are the best batsmen of Somerset, whereas Gregory is their star all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Merchant de Lange and Josh Davey. For Lancashire, Davies and Jennings are their star batsmen, whereas the arrival of Livingstone is a huge boost. The bowling will rely on Matt Parkinson, Luke Wood, and Tom Hartley.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 domestic games played here is 176 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batsmen.

Match Details :

Time:- 11.30 PM, Stadium: County Ground, Taunton.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Somerset – Tom Banton, Will Smeed, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, Merchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Max Waller.

Lancashire – Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Danny Lamb, Matt Parkinson.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Merchant de Lange, and Keaton Jennings.

SOM vs LAN Team Wicket-Keeper

Tom Banton (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Banton has scored 236 runs in the tournament at an average of 39.33, whereas his S/R has been 195.04. He is a destructive opener.

SOM vs LAN Team Batsmen

Will Smeed (Price 8.5) and James Hildreth (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Somerset. Smeed has scored 283 runs in the tournament at an average of 31.44, whereas Hildreth has scored 205 runs at 29.28. Both of them are top-order batsmen.

Keaton Jennings (Price 9.5) and Alex Davies (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Lancashire. Jennings has scored 298 runs in the tournament at an average of 42.57, whereas Davies has scored 260 runs at an S/R of 130.65. Both of them are in brilliant form.

SOM vs LAN Team All-Rounders

Lewis Gregory (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Somerset. Gregory has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament so far, whereas he is a brilliant customer with the bat.

Liam Livingstone (Price 10) and Steven Croft (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Lancashire. Livingstone has scored 348 runs in the tournament at an average of 58.00, whereas he scalped five wickets in bowling. Croft has scored 229 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 38.16, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling.

SOM vs LAN Team Bowlers

Merchant de Lange (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from Somerset. Lange has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.97, whereas he was brilliant in the Hundred as well.

Luke Wood (Price 9) and Tom Hartley (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Lancashire. Hartley has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.46, whereas Wood has scalped 13 wickets at 8.29. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Lancashire will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Liam Livingstone

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Will Smeed and Tom Banton

