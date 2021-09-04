“Something not right with Rahul DRS”: KL Rahul’s dismissal off James Anderson in Oval Test sparks debate

KL Rahul’s dismissal: There was enough evidence for the third umpire to reverse the on-field umpire’s decision at The Oval.

During the third day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, veteran England pacer James Anderson was the one who broke India’s potentially dangerous 83-run opening partnership.

Considering how well India opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul were batting on the morning of Day 3, it needed a special effort from Anderson to send Rahul back to the pavilion with India still 16 runs behind England’s first-innings lead.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 34th over when Anderson’s wobble-seam delivery seamed enough after pitching to induce an edge off Rahul’s bat. Rahul, who hadn’t made a drastic mistake, was just wanting to defend a delivery which moved away from him enough to dismiss him.

At first, Rahul survived as the on-field umpire Alex Wharf ruled the decision in his favour. Not thinking much before opting for a review, England captain Joe Root’s decision saw them picking the first wicket of the day.

Rahul, however, wasn’t very convinced with the decision as his gestures clearly signaled his disappointment at being given out. It is worth mentioning that the HawkEye had showed multiple spikes in the replays which were enough for third umpire Michael Gough to change his decision.

Reactions across social media platforms were mixed with respect to Rahul’s dismissal today. Former England captain Michael Vaughan strongly disagreed with Rahul edging the ball but later deleted his tweet. Resuming from his overnight score of 22, Rahul departed after scoring 46 (101) with the help of six fours and a six.

KL Rahul’s dismissal today

How Twitterati reacted:

Thought Rahul’s bat might have hit the pad, but there was a big gap. Feather edge then. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 4, 2021

Nobody seems to know exactlywhat happened, but something not right with that Rahul DRS. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) September 4, 2021

Did that ball hit the bat? Or did his bat hit his pad? — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 4, 2021

