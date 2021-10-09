SOP vs KHP Fantasy Prediction : Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

SOP vs KHP Fantasy Prediction: Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 10 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Iftekhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, and Aamer Yamin will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Southern Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have won five of their eight games, whereas Southern Punjab have won just two of their nine. Both of the teams will miss their ICC T20 World Cup-bound Pakistan stars. Agha Salman has been batting well for Southern Punjab, whereas Yamin and Naseem Shah are their main wicket-takers. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iftekhar Ahmed is their star all-rounder, whereas Imran Khan and Asif Afridi are their major wicket-takers.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 3:30 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Southern Punjab – Tayyab Tahir, Zeeshan Ashraf, Agha Salman, Azam Khan, Moinuddin, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Zia-ul-Haq, Ali Majid, Naseem Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Mohammad Haris, Aamer Azmat, Musadiq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Mohammad Imran, Niaz Khan, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

SOP vs KHP: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Southern Punjab Top-2 Picks:-

Aamer Yamin:- Yamin has scored 165 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped six wickets with the ball.

Naseem Shah:- Shah has scalped 22 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped nine wickets in this tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Top-3 Picks:-

Iftekhar Ahmed:- Ahmed has scored 232 runs at an average of 58.00, whereas he has scalped three wickets in bowling.

Sahibzada Farhan: Farhan has scored 347 runs in the tournament at an average of 49.57, whereas his S/R has been 138.24.

Asif Afridi: Afridi has scalped 10 wickets in the tournament so far, whereas his economy has been 6.03.

SOP vs KHP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Zeeshan Ashraf.

Batsmen: Musadiq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir.

All-Rounders: Aamer Yamin, Iftekhar Ahmed.

Bowlers: Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Naseem Shah, Zia ul Haq.

Match Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Iftekhar Ahmed

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Aamer Yamin and Asif Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

