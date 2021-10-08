SOP vs SIN Fantasy Prediction : Southern Punjab vs Sindh Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

SOP vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Southern Punjab vs Sindh – 8 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, and Shahnawaz Dahani will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Southern Punjab will take on Sindh in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, and Azam Khan are the star batsmen of Southern Punjab. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Imran, and Hassan Khan will take care of bowling. Sharjeel, Sarfaraz, and Khurram Manzoor are star batsmen of Sindh, whereas Anwar Ali is their star all-rounder. Hasnain and Dahani will take care of pace, whereas Zahid Mehmood is their star spinner.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Southern Punjab – Tayyab Tahir, Sohaib Maqsood, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Zia-ul-Haq, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah.

Sindh – Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood, Rumman Raees.

SOP vs SIN: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Southern Punjab Top-2 Picks:-

Sohaib Maqsood:- Maqsood scored 428 runs at an average of 47.55 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 156.77. [This Season: 194 Runs]

Naseem Shah:- Shah has scalped 20 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in this tournament.

Sindh Top-3 Picks:-

Khurram Manzoor:- Manzoor scored 408 runs at an average of 37.09 last season, whereas his S/R was 135.54. [This Season: 180 Runs]

Sharjeel Khan: Khan scored 338 runs at an average of 30.72 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 148.24. [This Season: 212 Runs]

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani scalped 20 wickets in PSL 2021, and he is a genuine wicket-taker. [This Season: 9 Wickets]

SOP vs SIN Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Batsmen: Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood.

All-Rounders: Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman.

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Match Prediction: Sindh will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sohaib Maqsood and Sharjeel Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rumman Raees and Aamer Yamin

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

