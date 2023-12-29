“Anytime I Eat, I Start Blacking Out” – YouTuber McJuggerNuggets Reveals He Had to Be Rushed to the Hospital After Having Heart Palpitations

Jesse “McJuggerNuggets” Ridgway added a health update for his fans on his official Twitter handle as his health recently took a turn for the worse. For a little context, Jesse Ridgway popularly known by his online alias McJuggerNuggets is a YouTuber and occasional streamer known for his creative and skit-based YouTube video series namely, The Devil Inside, My Virtual Escape, Psycho series, The Game, and more. However, the YouTuber is also into daily vlogs, short films, gaming videos, and a variety of streams.

Unfortunately, the YouTube and Streaming sensation has been facing weird health conditions for the past couple of months. The initial symptoms started two months back when he was busy filming a movie. According to his explanations, his heart started to have palpitations and he felt like blacking out at that moment. Shortly after, when taken to the hospital he was diagnosed with Covid 19. Luckily McJuggerNuggets had a speedy recovery and was in good shape for some time until recently.

The YouTube sensation explained his current health situation by posting an update on his official Twitter handle. He wrote that Ashley, Jesse’s girlfriend had to rush him to the hospital ER a couple of nights ago. Jesse further explained how he was feeling similar symptoms of heart palpitations and the possibility of blackouts on that night.

The YouTuber explained his current scary health situation by writing, “I have been admitted to the hospital, I have had no sleep in the last 30 hours, can’t eat…heartbeat is apparently irregular. Anytime I eat I start blacking out. It’s all very scary, idk what’s happening neither do doctors. Thankfully I’m stabilized right now. Comes in waves. Love you all. Going to rest.”

Fans and content creators come together to wish McJuggerNuggets a speedy recovery

McJuggerNuggets has created quite a name for himself in the YouTube world having more than 4 million followers and 2 billion views on his videos. Hence, shortly after posting the update on X, a few content creators and his diehard fans reacted, praying for a speedy recovery.

Steven “Boogie2988” Jason Williams, a YouTuber, streamer, and media personality commented on his post stating, “Get better soon man, we are praying for you brother.” Boogie2988 not only commented on Jesse’s health post but also posted on his official Twitter handle stating, “Can we get some prayers for this man, He is one of the good ones.”

Other than Steven, Brittany Duke, a content creator and a big fan of McJuggerNuggets commented, “OMG!! This is scary!! I hope the doctors find out what’s goin’ on.” Even further, Yegor “YegsTv” Polakoff, a YouTuber with more than 265k followers mentioned, “Oh holy f*ck, Jesse this is terrifying, wishing you the best dude.” Other than the above-mentioned creators, a few others including LegacyKillaHD and more responded and wished him to get better soon.

Other than popular content creators, a ton of his fans made sure to send prayers to McJuggerNuggets wishing him to get well soon. People also wanted his doctors to find out what was wrong as soon as possible, give him the best treatment, and get him back to normal life.