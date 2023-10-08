“Can I get your number” – N3on tries to get a girl’s number after receiving guidance from Adin Ross

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama started his career as a streamer and gaming content creator. Now he is more into vlogging and IRL streams which has helped him grow in popularity. N3on recently tried to get a girl’s number after getting some guidance from Adin Ross but the situation did not go as planned.

Adin David Ross is currently one of the most celebrated live streamers in the world. He is known for his exciting and controversial streaming content which has helped him attract more than millions of followers on Twitch and currently has more than 740k followers on the Kick live streaming platform.

Adin Ross and N3on are very close to each other, and Adin has helped N3on with becoming popular on Kick. Let’s dive in to know how Adin helped N3on get a new girlfriend and how the situation turned out.

Adin Ross helps N3on get a new girlfriend

Adin Ross and N3on recently collaborated on N3on’s Kick livestream. They came across a bunch of kids who wanted to click pictures with them. N3on proceeded to a girl first when Adin pushed him to get her number. Adin informed N3on always to confirm their age first before proceeding to ask for their number.

Subsequently, the people in the group confirmed that they were all 18 years old while Adin stated “There you go, now so proceed”. N3on asked the first girl for her number but she refused by just saying “No” and another girl informed N3on and Adin that she already had a girlfriend. So N3on moved to the second girl who did not have a boyfriend. Upon asking, she agreed to give her number to N3on but he stated “I was kidding, I am already talking to a girl”.

A third girl from the group ended up informing N3on that she was going to give him a fake number to which he reacted by saying that the girl was mid and asked Adin if they could go. However, Adin asked N3on to immediately apologize for saying negative stuff to other people. Naturally, the girls were annoyed with N3on’s behavior and stated that they didn’t need any more pictures with them, but the boys were comfortable enough to click some pictures.

Are Samantha Frank and N3on dating?

N3on got closer to Samantha Frank after he met her during Sneako’s live streams. They have been together in multiple streams while N3on’s fans have speculated that they were in a relationship. Although N3on confirmed dating Samantha Frank, their relationship has been through major highs and lows after which they took a break from each other.

Recently, N3on mentioned on the Fresh and Fit podcast that they were officially together again while Samantha agreed that she loved hanging out with him. Samantha Frank also got to meet N3on during one of his streams and gifted him a $20,000 Rolex. She explained that he deserved the watch and thanked him for everything he had done. Sam quickly asked N3on if he would accept her as his girlfriend again to which he accepted immediately.