“Close It! You’re Above That” – Sodapoppin Advises a Fellow Streamer on How to Deal With Mean Viewers

Some of Thomas “Sodapoppin” Morris’ comments in his recent Twitch livestream did not sit well with his fans. Sodapoppin is a popular streamer on Twitch and a YouTuber known for his World of Warcraft gaming broadcasts. He is also the co-owner of OTK media organization and NRG Esports. Despite having quite a significant following and loyal viewers, some of his recent comments rubbed fans the wrong way.

Advertisement

Recently, Sodapoppin partnered up with a fellow streamer for some exciting Dark and Darker gaming segments. During their gameplay, his partner claimed that his live chat was being very mean to him. The 30-year-old was likely disturbed by the statements and advised him to close the live chat. However, what he said caused a lot of controversy and put viewers in two minds.



Fans were shocked when Sodapoppin called them “Nothing” and asked his fellow streamer to look down on them because he was better. Moreover, he asked the other person to not let such things get to him, saying,



Advertisement

“Close it! You’re above that.”

Explaining his view further, Sodapoppin stated, “Dude, close it, Alright! You are better than them in every way. They are here to watch you and to be fanboys and fangirls of you. They are nothing.” If necessary, Thomas wanted him to pull the live chat to the bottom corner of the monitor so he could look down at them. According to the 30-year-old, a live streamer should never allow hating just because the haters can feel good about it.

Can streamers be successful without their audience?

Although fans found his advice to be quite deep, it did not sit well with them. They were hurt because the 30-year-old streamer had spoken inferiorly about them on the live stream. According to them, the success of a live streamer is completely dependent on their audience. However, if analyzed carefully both Sodapoppin and his viewers were partially true.

Live streaming is a form of entertainment that is directly based on the audience. If a streamer wants to succeed in their career, they must satisfy their audience first. Of course, their hard work and perseverance do contribute heavily to their success but they owe a part of their fame to their audience. So addressing the live chat as something inferior and to be looked down on is wrong.

On the other hand, readers should understand that the Twitch star gave his advice based on viewers who were mean to his partner. Many experienced streamers like Sodapoppin learn to ignore the hate they receive but people should realize that live streamers are human beings too and can get hurt like regular people when someone is mean to them. Hence, fans should learn to treat streamers with respect and not do anything that will hurt them mentally or physically.