Despite Fans Questioning His Integrity, Keemstar Apologizes on Behalf of His Team for Obscene Comments

Daniel “Keemstar” Keem recently came forward to apologize for the obscene comments about different creators through his DramaAlert Twitter page. For a brief context, Keemstar is an American YouTuber, content creator, and social media personality particularly known for owning the pop-culture-based DramaAlert YouTube channel which has more than 5.4 million subscribers and an official Twitter page of the same name with almost 300k followers.

The DramaAlert YouTube channel has been standing still for quite a while now, the Twitter handle remains hyperactive with several uploads a day. Although the DramaAlert Twitter page is owned by Keemstar, it is run by a hired team who make all the uploads and add comments whenever and wherever necessary. The Twitter page is known to be a source for all exciting and important news about streamers, YouTubers, music stars, celebrities, gaming, esports, social media influencers, and more.

However, DramaAlert followers have been on the edge lately and proceeded to call out Keemstar and the Twitter page for constantly uploading news mostly about controversial topics. They accused DramaAlert of promoting controversies and catapulting questionable personalities to fame. However, things got out of hand recently when DramaAlert covered the news about “Pokimane’s on stream n*p slip” situation and further purposefully added obscene comments about the same.

Recently, Keemstar made sure to address the situation via his DramaAlert Twitter page and apologized for the unfortunate activities. He wrote, “Would like to apologize for my team posting comments on creators’ n*ps, It is one thing for us to report what other people are saying it’s a completely different thing for us to be saying it – Keem”

The pop-culture YouTube star by posting this statement made things clear about how posting news about controversial topics was a part of their job but adding obscene comments to various s*xually explicit posts about other creators was a mistake specifically from his crew’s side thereby solitarily blaming “The Team” in the process.

Fans Question Keemstar’s integrity, believe it was him behind the comments

Keemstar and his DramaAlert team faced a massive backlash from the online community initially when they wrote obscene words about other popular creators and people aren’t happy with Keem completely blaming his team for the situation. People mentioned how the YouTuber specifically mentioned the team in the apology and stated how he had saved his journalistic integrity by doing that.

A Twitter user wrote how he saw Keem post similar derogatory stuff himself and proceeded to call him a hypocrite. Another commenter doubted the same and further stated that Keem blamed his team for his doing. The same person added an edited apology statement, and he wrote, “Would like to apologize for Keem posting comments on creator’s n*ps, It’s one thing for Keem to report on what other people are saying it’s a completely different thing for him to be saying it.”

Multiple community members claimed that everyone behind the DramaAlert Twitter page was a bunch of weirdos, and also called them gross, losers, the unfunniest people, and suggested they take the huge L. A user even questioned, “Who does that sh*t?”