Who Is MatPat? American YouTuber Announces His Retirement From The Game Theorists

Matthew “MatPat” Patrick Robert, an extremely popular American YouTuber, recently announced that he would be retiring from The Game Theorists YouTube channel within a couple of months. For a little context, MatPat is one of the top-rated creative minds known for his YouTube channel The Game Theorists, a channel that makes popular videos on the secrets hidden inside video games.

MatPat’s introduction to YouTube was way different, he was well-educated and held a degree in Theater and Neuroscience. However, his struggle to find a job based on his education directed him to randomly upload a discussion about a video game on YouTube in 2011 thereby jumpstarting his content creation career. His main channel was called The Game Theorists, where he dealt with the craziest fan theories about various games, their stories, and characters.

With the extreme success of the main channel which currently has almost 18.5 million subscribers and garners hundreds and millions of views a month, MatPat went on to create four other subsidiary channels, The Film Theorists, The Food Theorists, The Style Theorists, and GT Live with a combined subscribers count of more than 23 million. He even brought in fellow creators under the Theorist’s team i.e. Amy, Lee, and Santi. Moreover, apart from the fame, MatPat was responsible for popularizing fan lore thereby creating a massive community that was ready to engage and provide with the craziest of theories to be discussed without any boundaries.

However, there was an unexpected twist in the story recently when MatPat announced via a YouTube video on his main channel that he would be retiring after uploading his last video on March 9, 2024. The YouTube sensation declared that the legacy will be taken forward by the capable hands of his fellow creators/hosts Amy, Lee, and Santi.

He also went on to provide the main reason for the drastic decision stating, “As much as I love overthinking things and theorizing, I don’t love late nights, I don’t love the fact that Steph (Mat’s wife) and I have to put work first for over a decade…I mentioned Oli before, he is the coolest little dude and he is getting older by the minute…” According to Mat, his life has changed in the last 13 years and now it is time for him to be responsible and spend time with his family and his son, Oliver.

Fans reminisce old memories and wonder who the new face of The Game Theorists might be

Not only fans but multiple popular personalities from the content creation industry stepped in to share their honest thoughts and feelings about MatPat’s announcement. Alexis “Quackity” Maldonado, a popular YouTuber and live streamer commented, “Please delete the video and say it was a joke, please please please please!” YouTube Gaming was quick to respond to the news stating, “It’s been an honor”

Further on Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, a celebrated YouTuber, Gamer, Live streamer, and the owner of 100 Thieves commented, “Just watched your video, what an incredible journey. Thank you for so many awesome memories. I hope to have the courage one day to take the same leap you are. Congratulations and I know your best times are still ahead, Go enjoy all the family time you can!”

MatPat’s fan community was not prepared for the news and they explained how this was the worst day of their lives. After Mat had announced that his fellow creators/hosts would be taking over the channel to provide further content, fans claimed that Mat’s voice in particular was a distinct part of the Theorist’s channels and that they were not prepared for a change. A commenter also claimed that he would not be watching The Game Theorists YouTube channel anymore while another claimed that the videos won’t hit the same without Mat.