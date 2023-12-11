Valkyrie and Co. Falls Short as Team Kick Defeats Team YouTube to Claim the Crown at Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball

Team YouTube put up an incredible performance but fell short in the finals against Team Kick leading to their defeat at the recent Creator Dodgeball World Championship event organized and live-streamed by Ludwig Anders Ahgren. As announced by Ludwig himself, the championship tournament went live on YouTube and Twitch as it was an effort to promote both his channels.

Ludwig put together six teams in total, namely YouTube, Twitch, Kick, Facebook, Podcasters, and Mogul Chessboxing. The streamer also made sure to bring in some of the top-rated personalities from their respective communities to hype things up. Likewise, team YouTube had Ludwig himself accompanied by Thomas “Sykkuno”, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Leslie “Fuslie” Ann Fu, and Lily “Lilypichu” Ki.

Unfortunately, after all the groups had faced each other with a couple of exciting tiebreakers that included a paper airplane competition and juggling, Team Facebook and Team Podcasters were the first to be out of the competition. Thereafter, Team YouTube put in a massive and wonderful effort and portrayed stunning teamwork throughout the competition defeating Team Mogul Chessboxing in the semi-finals and reaching the finals against Team Kick.

However, Team Kick comprising Hammoudi “Yassuo” Abdalrhman, Nicholas “Sapnap”, Nadia K. Amine, and two forced substitutes William Neff and Caroline Kwan proved to be no joke as they bested Team YouTube and won against all odds.



Despite being two members short, Kick proves it is a force to be reckoned with in Creator Dodgeball

Ludwig has been making arrangements for the Creator Dodgeball tournament for a very long time. It was on December 9, 2023, that Ludwig finally announced the teams and the respective lineups. Team YouTube, Team Twitch, Team Podcasters, and Team Mogul Chessboxing had all the places filled up with the best of their community including Twitch CEO Dan Clancy himself on the Twitch team.

Team Kick fell short of two players as most of the top streamers on Kick were banned from Twitch for hate speech. Thereafter, the Kick team was forced to play through the tournament with two substitute members William Neff and Caroline Kwan alongside the original trio, Yassuo, Sapnap, and Nadia.

Yet, it was to everyone’s surprise that the Kick team despite all odds proved themselves to be worthy competitors. It was after a spellbound and resilient face-off that Kick went on to conquer the victory by defeating Team YouTube and lifting the trophy. As an added bonus, Caroline Kwan from Team Kick was chosen as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.