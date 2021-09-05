SUS vs MID Fantasy Prediction : Sussex vs Middlesex Best Fantasy Picks for English Test County Championship

SUS vs MID Fantasy Prediction: Sussex vs Middlesex – 6 September 2021 (Scarborough). Sam Robson, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, and Tom Haines are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sussex will take on Middlesex in the league match of the English County Cricket Championship.

Sam Robson has been the best batsman of Middlesex, whereas Bamber, Murtagh, Cullen, and Andersson are their wicket-takers. For Sussex, Tom Haines has been their best player, whereas Ali Orr, Ben Brown, and Jack Carson will also play an important part.

Pitch Report – The pacers are expected to enjoy bowling on this track, and there can be a covering of grass.

Match Details :

Time:- 3:00 PM IST Stadium:- County Ground, Hove.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sussex – Ali Orr, Tom Haines, Ben Brown, Oliver Carter, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson Prentice, Dan Ibrahim, George Garton, Jack Carson, Henry Crocombe, Joseph Sarro.

Middlesex – Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Steven Eskinazi, Robbie White, Max Holden, Martin Andersson, Josh Simpson, Ethan Bamber, Roland Jones, Tim Murtagh, Blake Cullen.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sam Robson, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Tom Haines, and Jack Carson.

Note:- The Stats mentioned are of County Championship 2021 games.

SUS vs MID Team Wicket-Keeper

Ben Brown (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Brown has scored 584 runs in the tournament at an average of 41.71, and he is the best pick in this category.

SUS vs MID Team Batsmen

Tom Haines (Price 9) and Ali Orr (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Sussex. Haines has scored 787 runs in the tournament at an average of 41.42, whereas Orr has scored 415 runs at 51.87. Both of them are technically stable players.

Sam Robson (Price 9.5) and Robbie White (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Middlesex. Robson has scored 720 runs in the tournament at an average of 34.28, whereas White has scored 583 runs at 30.68. Both of them have batted well in the tournament.

SUS vs MID Team All-Rounders

Martin Andersson (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from Middlesex. Andersson has scored 291 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped 19 wickets in bowling. He has been brilliant in the tournament so far.

SUS vs MID Team Bowlers

Jack Carson (Price 8.5) and George Garton (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Sussex. Carson has scalped 35 wickets in the tournament, whereas Garton is an excellent left-arm pacer. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Ethan Bamber (Price 9) and Tim Murtagh (Price 9) will be our bowlers from Middlesex. Murtagh has scalped 44 wickets in the tournament, whereas Bamber has 41 wickets under his belt. Both of them have been on fire in the tournament.

[Pick Josh Simpson or Roland Jones as your last player]

Match Prediction: Middlesex will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Tom Haines and Sam Robson

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Ethan Bamber and Tim Murtagh

