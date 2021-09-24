SV vs NOD Fantasy Prediction : Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Best Fantasy Team for English Women’s ODD

SV vs NOD Fantasy Prediction: Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds – 25 September 2021 (Northampton). Georgia Elwiss, Georgia Adams, Sterre Kalis, and Charlotte Taylor are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Southern Vipers will take on Northern Diamonds in the final game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The winner of this game will lift the trophy.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the ODI games (Men’s) played here is 211 runs.

Total ODI Games: 2; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 0

Match Details :

Time:- 3.00 PM IST Stadium: County Ground, Northampton.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Southern Vipers – Georgia Adams, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Gaby Lewis, Emily Windsor, Paige Scholfield, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor.

Northern Diamonds – Hollie Armitage, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Leah Dobson, Ami Campbell, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Phoebe Graham, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick.

SV vs NOD: Key Players of the Game

Southern Vipers Top-3 Picks:-

Georgia Adams:- Adams has scored 233 runs at an average of 33.28, whereas she has scalped eight wickets in bowling.

Georgia Elwiss:- Elwiss has scored 251 runs at an average of 62.75, whereas she has scalped four wickets in bowling.

Charlotte Taylor:- Taylor has scalped 11 wickets in seven games, whereas her economy has been 3.38.

Northern Diamonds Top-3 Picks:-

Beth Langston:- Langston has scored 141 runs with the bat, whereas she has scalped 11 wickets in bowling.

Sterre Kalis:- Kalis has scored 272 runs at an average of 45.33, whereas she has scored a couple of half-centuries.

Linsey Smith:- Smith has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament, whereas she has an economy of 3.90.

SV vs NOD Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Bess Heath.

Batsmen: Sterre Kalis, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams.

All-Rounders: Beth Langston, Georgia Elwiss.

Bowlers: Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell

**Take Hollie Armitage or Tara Norris as your last player**

Match Prediction: Southern Vipers will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Georgia Adams and Georgia Elwiss

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Beth Langston and Charlotte Taylor

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

