All About Andre Agassi’s Sister, Tami Agassi Who Is on the Verge of Bankruptcy

Tami Agassi, the older sister of tennis star Andre Agassi, faces a financial crisis and a $2.7 million lawsuit. She was born on April 8, 1969 and is a year older to Andre. Tami and Andre have two more siblings – Rita and Philip. Professionally, she is famous for writing the cookbook ‘Star Palate: Celebrity Cookbook for a Cure’.

But Tami’s troubles began when she married Lobsang Dargey, a former Buddhist monk-turned-real estate developer. In 2017, Dargey pleaded guilty to fraud and deceived hundreds of investors, leaving Tami entangled in the fallout.

Tami initially believed in Dargey’s honesty and charm. After their quick engagement and marriage, they had three children, and Tami’s family, including her father, supported Dargey’s business ventures. Dargey used the Agassi family’s financial backing to fund his real estate projects, but his empire crumbled when federal agents discovered his fraudulent schemes.

The project was initiated by her ex-husband, Lobsang Dargey, who was later convicted of wire fraud for swindling millions from investors, including the Agassi family. Despite being unaware of Dargey’s fraudulent activities, Tami signed critical financial documents that have now dragged her into this legal nightmare.

The government accused Dargey of scamming over 280 investors through a U.S. immigration program, promising green cards in exchange for investments. His conviction resulted in a prison sentence, and Tami soon filed for divorce, though she claims Dargey convinced her that it was a necessary financial move to protect their family.

Now, she is facing further lawsuits, including the $2.7 million claim tied to a failed hotel project. With over $3 million in back taxes and the potential loss of her home, Tami has been left to raise their children on her own. While Andre could step in to help, Tami insists she doesn’t want to be a burden to her brother and is determined to fight her battles herself.

Despite the personal and financial struggles, Tami is focused on protecting her children and helping them understand the consequences of their father’s actions.