Andre Agassi Names Superstar Teammate Who He Will Team Up With on US Open Return

Andre Agassi, on Friday, got the Tennis world excited by revealing that he will partner with Carlos Alcaraz for the upcoming US Open Fan Week. The pair will be taking on Novak Djokovic and John McEnroe.

It is going to be a treat to fans’ eyes as some of the best tennis players are going to come together to present an entertaining yet competitive contest. Agassi took to his Instagram Story to inform about the draw and confirm his participation.

Andre Agassi to partner with Carlos Alcaraz for the US Open fan week contest against Novak Djokovic and John McEnroe pic.twitter.com/q3gJ1WOq7A — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) August 16, 2024

It is undoubtedly going to be one of the most watched events of the fan week. Also, broadcasters could register huge numbers since nobody would likely miss this mix of past and present playing against each other.

The organizers have created the draw, being very mindful and capitalizing on the Alcaraz vs Djokovic and Agassi vs McEnroe rivalry. The fact that Agassi has previously played the role of a coach for Djokovic, will make things interesting. The American performed this role for almost a year between 2017 and 2018 before the pair decided to put an end to their coaching-student relationship.

And now the 24-time grand slam champion’s ex-coach is all set to play the role of his opponent along with the former’s biggest competition in the sport. The 54-year-old has kept himself fit despite leaving the sport some 18 years ago. At the same time, he remained connected with tennis by taking part in Pickleball as well, along with other players like Steffi Graf, Maria Sharapova, and McEnroe himself.

Agassi’s role in keeping the racquet sport active and popular in America cannot be undermined and this doubles contest is only going to make it more popular and will compel people to watch the game even when we haven’t entered the main tournament.