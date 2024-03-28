“At One Point, I Was Earning Money to Live on But Not Enough For Additional Fundings”: Iga Swiatek’s Father on Harsh Realities World No.1 Had to Face

Iga Swiatek is only 22 years of age but has already solidified her legacy as one of the greatest tennis players in history. Apart from having won four Grand Slams, Swiatek has also held the World No.1 rank for nearly 100 weeks. As surprising as it may seem, the youngster was very close to not pursuing the sport at all due to the financial hardships that his father, Tomasz Swiatek, went through.

During a recent interview, Tomasz disclosed how at one point in life, he was financially struggling. The situation was so bad that Iga was warned that she would have to give up her tennis training. Additionally, with Tomasz having divorced Iga’s mother, it became even more difficult for a former Olympic rower to raise his child alone.

However, knowing that his daughter was gifted with talents like no one else, Tomasz found a way to make things work.

“There was a moment when I was financially struggling. I told Iga that there might be a moment when we would have to stop with practices but I was convinced to keep going. At one point, I was earning money to live on but not enough for additional fundings.”

“I always had dreams but making them come true was not easy. We knew Iga was gifted for a long time but there were some obstacles including an injury in 2017. Everything was hanging by a thread then,” Tomasz Swiatek said, per X (formerly “Twitter” user @shetookthem).

As soon as the details of the interview went viral on social media, Reddit users couldn’t help but showcase their admiration for the 59-year-old Tomasz.

Helping Iga continue to pursue her goal of becoming a professional tennis player might have just been the most rewarding decision of Tomasz’s life.

Iga Swiatek net worth and prize earnings

With the virtue of being among the best players in the world, Iga Swiatek has accumulated a grand total of $27 million, per WTA, over her eight-year career.

Additionally, having sponsorship deals with Porsche, Technifiber, Red Bull, On, and Rolex, among other brands, Swiatek has amassed a staggering net worth of an estimated $25 million.