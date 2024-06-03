Bernard Tomic Sinks to New Career Low, Adds Another Unusual Reason to List of Retiring From Tennis Matches

While the attention of the entire tennis world is in Paris for the ongoing French Open 2024, a massive controversy has developed in one of the ATP Challengers tournaments. Bernard Tomic, who was once the World No.17, had one of the most unusual reasons to retire from his second-round match against Yuta Shimizu at the Little Rock Open in Arkansas recently.

Bernard Tomic has been out of favor from the tennis world over the past few years. But, by participating in ATP Challengers events, the Aussie is trying hard to find his form from his glory days. Apart from failing to win any Challengers or ITF tournaments, Tomic reached a new low with his latest on-court outburst.

Tomic lost the first set 1-6 and was evidently under the weather. Just as the second set began, an argument broke out. According to the conversation with Keely Hannah, the World No.247 accused his girlfriend of contracting COVID-19 merely a day before the match. However, she swore that she had tested positive 10 days ago.

“Bernard and his girlfriend just continuing to argue. The long and short of it, Bernie saying, “You tested positive for COVID today”, girlfriend saying, “No, that was two weeks ago”. I did not anticipate having to commentate a couple’s quarrel here – but here we are. “Either way, uncomfortable for all the fans here, who are just wanting to see a little bit of tennis tonight, but I don’t know that they’re going to get it,” one of the commentators said, per SportBible.

The two quarreling in the midst of a match had the opponent and others present in the stands awkward. Ultimately, Tomic retired due to illness. Later, reports revealed that the 31-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be placed under quarantine.

And indeed, Bernie tested positive for Covid with a test administered by the tournament medical staff, and is quarantining appropriately. Hopefully he’s able to get clear for next week in Tyler. https://t.co/gD1gqeDWnU — Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) May 31, 2024

Apart from embarrassing his girlfriend and himself, Tomic could also face issues by being unable to recover in time for the upcoming ATP Challengers event in Tyler. The Australian has invited trouble on many occasions in the past and does not seem to learn from his mistakes, even if he accepts them.

Bernard Tomic’s Career Has Been Filled With Controversies

After winning an Orange Bowl title and two junior Grand Slam titles, Bernard Tomic was touted to be the next big thing in tennis. However, a career riddled with controversies prevented Tomic from reaching his true potential.

Apart from numerous occasions of Tomic breaking traffic rules, there have been several instances when the ‘bad boy of tennis’ got into brawls off the court. He’s also had his fair share of run-ins with the law, being arrested for trespassing in Miami.

However, as pleasantly surprising as it seemed, Tomic did accept his mistakes for the incident that took place in 2015.

“It was definitely my fault from what happened,” he told media in Miami, per ABC. “I was asleep on several occasions when they complained at first but it was just a noise complaint. Like I said, I’m sorry for the police and the disturbance I caused.”

His latest on-court outburst coupled with the fact that Tomic has only won 1 title – ITF M25 Chennai – all season long is a good enough indication that he won’t be able to crack the top 200 anytime soon.