Carlos Alcaraz’s 2023 Video Predicting Jannik Sinner’s Rise Goes Viral After Italian Becomes World No.1: WATCH

Jannik Sinner’s rise in tennis, especially in the last 12 months, has been nothing short of remarkable. While the Italian star has stunned many, Carlos Alcaraz is one person who is not at all surprised with his rival becoming the World’s No.1 men’s player. In fact, Alcaraz predicted last year that Sinner will not only reach the top of the sport in 2024, but also win a Grand Slam.

During the 2023 ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz was talking about the progress that Jannik Sinner had made on the ATP Tour. While doing so, the Spaniard graciously spoke about him. Remarkably, both his predictions on Sinner have come true. And the video of the same has gone viral ahead of their semi-final encounter at the French Open 2024.

“Absolutely. I have no doubts about it. He is one of those guys who are able to win a Grand Slam. I think he’s going to reach the World No. 1 in 2024 or he’s going to give himself the chance to reach the No. 1. That’s my prediction,” Alcaraz said about Sinner back then.

November 2023: Alcaraz predicts Sinner “will become No. 1 in 2024” June 2024: Sinner clinches the World No. 1 ranking @carlosalcaraz @janniksin pic.twitter.com/xMpZzbyy2T — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 4, 2024

Not many agreed with Alcaraz’s bold predictions at the time. Until last year, Sinner was considered as the future of tennis and a part of the new ‘Big Two’ alongside the reigning Wimbledon champion. However, the Italian wasn’t delivering consistent results to back such claims.

Within less than a year, Jannik Sinner has proved his naysayers wrong and kickstarted 2024 in style by winning the Australian Open. Now, Sinner’s rivalries with Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are the most sought-after in men’s tennis.

With the French Open 2024 semi-final set to be a blockbuster one on Friday, the Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz rivalry will take centerstage once again for the 9th time in their respective careers.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: The Next Big Tennis Rivalry

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could replace Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as the two biggest names once they retire. However, Sinner and Alcaraz have a different equation than the two 20+ times Grand Slam champions had.

On the court, we’ve witnessed the youngsters produce some of the most iconic battles. Having won 4 times each, it is also safe to say that their competitive duels are amongst the most entertaining rivalries in modern tennis.

Despite their fiery rivalry on the court, both players share a great bond outside the four lines. The two have had only positive things to say about the other. Further, they are always seen laughing when photographed next to each other.

The young stars also take measures to improve relations with each other. During the off-season in December 2023, Sinner trained alongside Carlitos at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy. It is truly remarkable to see how these players, in their early 20s, are extremely mature.

Interestingly, both the players have different personalities. While Jannik Sinner is known to be more calculated in his approach, calm in demeanor and less expressive, Carlos Alcaraz is more instinctive, emotional and is not afraid to show or speak what he truly feels.

While Alcaraz has 2 Grand Slams in his kitty already at the age of 21, Sinner is vying for his second Majors win at the French Open 2024. Ironically, he will have to overcome his big rival for the same. The Italian star will be confident of victory after matching up to Alcaraz when it comes to achieving the World No.1 ranking.