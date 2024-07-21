Carlos Alcaraz Comically Trolls Frances Tiafoe After Calling Him ‘Nicest Guy on ATP Tour’

Carlos Alcaraz, in a recent interview, named his USA counterpart Frances Tiafoe as the ‘nicest guy’ on the tour. However, to the surprise of everyone present, Alcaraz took Tiafoe’s name not just once but four times, proving his friendship with the American tennis star.

Carlos Alcaraz answering questions very honestly Biggest trash talker: “Rune. Sorry but it’s what I thought” Who’s the GOAT: “As far as numbers Djokovic without a doubt. The other 2 Federer & Rafa, for me they’re tops” (via @atptour & @ohnosharky) pic.twitter.com/D2z84YWAAj — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 19, 2024

Alcaraz taking Tiafoe’s name came as a shocker for most as it was not long ago when the latter called his opponents ‘clowns’. After winning the opening round of Wimbledon against Matteo Arnaldi, after being 2 sets down, Tiafoe made this statement while talking about his declining form in the recent past.

“Literally this week last year I was 10 in the world and now I’m barely seeded here (at Wimbledon). Losing to clowns, I hate to say it but I’m just gonna be honest.”



However, as per Alcaraz, Tiafoe is the nicest guy on the tour. Not stopping at that, the Spaniard went on to take his name for three other questions, including “Who’s the funniest in the locker room?’, ‘Who would be your wingman?’, ‘Who do you hear before you see?”

This definitely gave fans a peek into Tiafoe’s personality indicating that the American star is humorous, a ladies’ man, and quite loud. It also proved that Alcaraz and Tiafoe are quite close despite being competitors.

A fan approved of all the answers and commented, “Spot on, Carlitos…” while another fan wrote, “This is dope! Carlitos and Frances need to play a men’s doubles tournament together. One time for the one time.”

As fans poured in with their reactions to Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s friendship, we couldn’t help but get reminded of another hilarious exchange between the two.

When Tiafoe Told Alcaraz, ‘I Can’t Stand You’

Earlier, Alcaraz and Tiafoe played the US Open 2022 semifinal rematch at Wimbledon 2024 where Tiafoe challenged the former, claiming he was coming for the Spanish. The game ended in Alcaraz’s favor, who won the last two sets after being 2-1 down and giving fans a classic 5-set clash.

However, the game also put their camaraderie on display as the two were seen sharing mutual respect. Alcaraz, at one point, even crossed the net to check on Tiafoe when he lay down on the court after a terrifying rally. The two also shared a few words while shaking hands after the end of the game.

While revealing what was said during the conversation, Tiafoe in the post-match presentation said, “Just ultimate respect. Him just saying, ‘It’s good to see you play like that.’ Me just saying, ‘I can’t stand you.’”