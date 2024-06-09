Carlos Alcaraz Entices Fans to Buy $80,000 Rolex Daytona 2021 Watch While Dancing at French Open 2024

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) poses with the trophy after winning the men s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

During the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz has also been entertaining fans once his matches conclude. The Spaniard has repeatedly obliged the organizers and danced for the camera after his wins. After his semi-final win over Jannik Sinner, as Alcaraz let out a few steps, fans couldn’t help but notice the impressive timepiece that he had on.

Throughout the course of the Roland Garros 2024, Carlos Alcaraz has been seen sporting a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. The watch, now discontinued, was introduced in 2021. The elegant piece has an 18-karat yellow-gold case along with a black Cerachrom bezel and a meteorite dial.

Rolex priced the watch at $36,750. However, the discontinued watch can be purchased on numerous reselling platforms around the $80,000 range.

Carlos Alcaraz’s success over the past two weeks has also been directly benefitting Rolex. After his matches, the 21-year-old is immediately seen putting on the watch. As seen in multiple clips of him during interviews and such dancing videos online, Rolex has been gaining massive popularity on social media through the 2-time Grand Slam champion.

Considering that this specific Rolex Daytona has been lucky for him in the past, it won’t be surprising to see Alcaraz wear the same watch for Sunday’s finals against Alexander Zverev.

Carlos Alcaraz Wore the Same Watch to Collect His Wimbledon 2023 Trophy

Months after the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona was discontinued by the brand, Carlos Alcaraz impressed avid watch enthusiasts by wearing the same after winning the Wimbledon 2023. The yellow-gold case clearly matched with the Wimbledon’s gold trophy that Alcaraz received once he defeated Novak Djokovic.

Rolex will certainly hope for Alcaraz to replicate the same success that he did almost a year ago. Of course, Alcaraz’s victory will result in numerous photos of him posing along with the trophy going viral. In these photos, Carlitos will definitely be seen sporting a Rolex.

After the retirement of Roger Federer, Rolex didn’t have any top ATP player acting as an ambassador. However, Rolex has been fortunate that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have grown to become the top two players in the world.

With the two players expected to succeed by staying at the pinnacle of the sport for years to come, Rolex would certainly enjoy the same success they witnessed in the Federer era.