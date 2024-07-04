Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe Left in Splits After Welsh Kid Actor’s ‘Best-Ever’ Wimbledon Interview

Young Welsh actor Priya-Rose Brookwell had a blast at Wimbledon recently, where she interviewed some of the biggest names in tennis, including Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu. Her interactions with these stars were both charming and insightful, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

A showdown of fun and banter took place when Priya-Rose came across Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. Alcaraz, always the humble and composed champion, shared his thoughts on his love for the sport and his drive to keep improving.

The funniest moment in the Carlos Alcaraz interview was when Brookwell innocently asked why did he take as long as 5 hours to beat Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final. Alcaraz had a good laugh about it. Rather sweetly, he also taught her a line in Spanish so she could declare her love for strawberries in more than one language.

Even Frances Tiafoe, Carlos Alcaraz’s next opponent, had fun when giving an interview to the witty kid. Tiafoe, known for his charismatic personality, brought out his trademark energy. He light-heartedly replied to one of her questions on Americans and Brits that the former are a lot cooler than the latter. To that, Brookwell quipped that the comment didn’t apply to her since she is Welsh and that joke has won her fans on social media.

Priya-Rose’s chat with Daniil Medvedev touched on his quirky side, where he revealed his surprising pick for a superpower, i.e being invisible on a tennis court. Medvedev gave a lot of ‘daddy vibes’ as he playfully spoke to Brookwell about getting hit often by the trunk of his car because she commented on him being so tall.

When it came to Aryna Sabalenka, she did a TikTok style dance with her, while Ons Jabeur shared her love for cooking and offered to cook for the young Welsh kid.

Each conversation brought out a different facet of these players’ personalities, making the interviews both entertaining and heartwarming to watch.

Fans Praise Priya-Rose Brookwell After Other Journo’s Carlos Alcaraz Question Angered Them

Fans have been raving about Priya-Rose’s interviewing skills, noting that she did a far better job than many adult, professional journalists. Her questions, which were a mix of innocent curiosity and keen insight, allowed the players to open up in ways that felt genuine and engaging.

The interviews offered a refreshing perspective and highlighted the players’ personalities in a way that traditional press conferences often do not.

Priya-Rose Brookwell’s Wimbledon interviews were a delightful success, capturing the hearts of tennis fans and players alike. Her charming demeanor and humor brought out the best in her interviewees, making for an unforgettable experience at the tournament.